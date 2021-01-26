16:00 | 26.01.2021

Associates in Medical Physics acquires Keystone Physics

Associates in Medical Physics (“AMP”), a recognized leader in medical physics is pleased to announce the acquisition of Keystone Physics. Keystone Physics is a leading provider of radiation-related services in Pennsylvania and Delaware, with over 30 years of experience. Jay Yoder MS DABR, Owner/Principal of Keystone Physics will oversee AMP’s Radiology and Radiation Safety businesses. “We are excited to welcome Jay and the Keystone team into the AMP family. Keystone’s 30 years of experience adds depth and breadth to our capabilities, with a history of providing top-notch services. This is an important investment that helps fulfill our mission to make a difference one patient, one clinic, one system at a time,” said Brian Pellegrini, CEO of AMP “I have spent my entire career helping health systems meet and exceed their goals of utilizing radiation in a high-performing, and safe environment while delivering the highest level of care to their patients,” says Jay Yoder The acquisition of Keystone Physics is another key step in AMP’s strategic plan to be a comprehensive solution provider for radiology and radiation oncology providers, after the recent hire of Dr. Wolfram Laub MBA, DABR (formerly Chief Clinical Physicist at Johns Hopkins). “We are assembling a team with unmatched talent that can partner with providers to support and extend existing radiology and radiation oncology programs, and prepare for the future,” said Pellegrini. About Associates in Medical Physics AMP offers radiology and radiation oncology providers the staff, guidance, technical and operational expertise they need to turn a high-risk, high-capital business into a competitive advantage. Our mission is to make a difference one patient, one clinic, one system at a time. That mission starts by bringing together the best team of physicists, dosimetrists, and strategy consultants in the industry, and closely partnering with clients to support and extend their existing programs and prepare them for the future.

http://www.ampglobal.net

About Keystone Physics Keystone Physics has served Pennsylvania and Delaware for more than 30 years as the region’s preeminent medical physics outsourcing firm. We assist with the managing of radiation-related regulatory affairs for nearly 100 hospitals and health care facilities. Our skilled team of physicists works closely with clients to provide strategies and solutions to ensure compliance with state and federal regulations.

www.keystonephysics.com