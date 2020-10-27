|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:00 | 27.10.2020
Atiqua Hashem Joins the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation as Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation today announced the hire of Atiqua Hashem as vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. Hashem will serve as an officer of the Hilton Foundation and join its executive leadership team.
“I am extremely pleased to welcome Atiqua to the Hilton Foundation as general counsel,” said Peter Laugharn, president and CEO of the Foundation. “She is an accomplished attorney who brings a depth of experiences, a thoughtful and engaging approach, exceptional skill, and a collaborative spirit. In an increasingly complex world, Atiqua’s counsel, partnership, and point of view will significantly benefit the board and staff as we expand and scale our work for optimal effectiveness.”
“It is an honor to join the Hilton Foundation and to work with the board, staff and Foundation partners to help improve the lives of so many people throughout the world,” said Hashem. “I look forward to using my experience in law, governance, and business to support the Foundation’s mission and ultimately, help drive equitable outcomes for some of the world’s most vulnerable and marginalized populations.”
Hashem was born in Bangladesh and grew up in South and Southeast Asia before coming to the United States for college. She earned her law degree with honors from the Fredric G. Levin College of Law at the University of Florida and her Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics and economics from Bryn Mawr College.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer