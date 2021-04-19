|
10.10.2021
Atlantic Key Energy Gives Five Families a Lifetime of Free Solar Power
This Saturday, local solar provider Atlantic Key Energy made a life-changing donation for five families in the Pensacola area. The donation, which amounts to $250k, will cover solar systems for all five family homes.
The company consistently sponsors the monthly meals that the organization provides to over 200 families throughout the northwest region of Florida.
“Being a parent is a huge responsibility, and these parents have twice the amount of responsibility if not more. It is a thankless job to look after the vulnerable members of society that have no one else. That is why we felt this giveaway was a great way to give back to families in the community that deserve it,” says CEO Brian Schonbeck.
In addition to their work with Feed Fosters NWF, Atlantic Key is a proud partner of the GivePower Foundation, whose solar water farms sustainably create access to clean water in water-scarce regions worldwide.
Atlantic Key Energy serves the Sunshine State and has expanded to Arkansas, Texas, Georgia, and South Carolina with 16 local offices and over 700 employees.
For more information about Atlantic Key Energy and their give-back initiatives, visit https://atlantickeyenergy.com/ake-gives-back/.
