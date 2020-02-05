|
Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2020 First Quarter; Reaffirms Fiscal 2020 Guidance
Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) today reported consolidated results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Consolidated net income of $178.7 million
Capital expenditures were $529.2 million, an increase of 27 percent
Approximately 86 percent of capital spending related to system safety and reliability investments
Capital expenditures is expected to be in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion in fiscal 2020.
The company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.575 per common share. The indicated annual dividend for fiscal 2020 is $2.30, which represents a 9.5% increase over fiscal 2019.
“Our first quarter results reflect the continued dedication of our employees to execute our strategy of investing in safety and reliability,” said Kevin Akers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atmos Energy Corporation. “We remain on track to deliver annual earnings per share growth between 6% and 8% for fiscal 2020.”
Distribution operating income increased $10.9 million to $180.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with $169.4 million in the prior year. The increase reflects a net $27.0 million increase in rates, primarily in our Mid-Tex, Mississippi, Louisiana and West Texas divisions. In addition, customer growth increased $4.0 million, primarily in our Mid-Tex division. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in consumption of $1.4 million, primarily in our Mid-Tex division, an $8.6 million increase in operation and maintenance expense due primarily to pipeline and maintenance activities and higher employee costs, as well as a $9.2 million increase in depreciation and property tax expenses associated with increased capital investments.
Pipeline and storage operating income increased $5.5 million to $72.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with $67.0 million in the prior year. This increase is primarily attributable to a $13.7 million increase in revenue from our GRIP filing approved in fiscal 2019, partially offset by a $5.1 million increase in operation and maintenance expense primarily due to well integrity costs and a $2.6 million increase in depreciation expense due to increased capital investments.
Capital expenditures increased $112.8 million to $529.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with $416.4 million in the prior year, due to continued spending for infrastructure replacements and enhancements.
For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the company generated operating cash flow of $172.4 million, a $7.8 million increase compared with the three months ended December 31, 2018. The year-over-year increase is primarily attributable to working capital changes, particularly in our distribution segment resulting from the timing of payments for natural gas purchases and deferred gas cost recoveries.
Our equity capitalization ratio at December 31, 2019 was 58.6%, compared with 59.0% at September 30, 2019. The decrease primarily reflects the effects of long-term debt issuances in October 2019.
Although the company believes these forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will approximate actual experience or that the expectations derived from them will be realized. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This news release should be read in conjunction with the attached unaudited financial information.
Statements of Income
Three Months Ended December 31
(000s except per share)
2019
2018
Operating revenues
Distribution segment
$
828,504
$
838,835
Pipeline and storage segment
148,176
134,470
Intersegment eliminations
(101,117
)
(95,523
)
875,563
877,782
Purchased gas cost
Distribution segment
397,558
437,732
Pipeline and storage segment
99
(358
)
Intersegment eliminations
(100,789
)
(95,209
)
296,868
342,165
Operation and maintenance expense
152,245
138,600
Depreciation and amortization
105,062
96,065
Taxes, other than income
68,607
64,488
Operating income
252,781
236,464
Other non-operating income (expense)
4,887
(7,723
)
Interest charges
27,229
27,849
Income before income taxes
230,439
200,892
Income tax expense
51,766
43,246
Net income
$
178,673
$
157,646
Basic net income per share
$
1.47
$
1.38
Diluted net income per share
$
1.47
$
1.38
Cash dividends per share
$
0.575
$
0.525
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
121,113
113,800
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
121,359
113,832
Three Months Ended December 31
Summary Net Income by Segment (000s)
2019
2018
Distribution
$
129,757
$
114,385
Pipeline and storage
48,916
43,261
Net income
$
178,673
$
157,646
December 31,
September 30,
(000s)
2019
2019
Net property, plant and equipment
$
12,250,423
$
11,787,669
Cash and cash equivalents
189,272
24,550
Accounts receivable, net
435,616
230,571
Gas stored underground
115,259
130,138
Other current assets
71,982
72,772
Total current assets
812,129
458,031
Goodwill
730,706
730,706
Deferred charges and other assets
594,867
391,213
$
14,388,125
$
13,367,619
Shareholders’ equity
$
6,127,775
$
5,750,223
Long-term debt
4,324,285
3,529,452
Total capitalization
10,452,060
9,279,675
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
308,113
265,024
Other current liabilities
537,009
479,501
Short-term debt
—
464,915
Current maturities of long-term debt
50
—
Total current liabilities
845,172
1,209,440
Deferred income taxes
1,352,333
1,300,015
Regulatory excess deferred taxes
699,375
705,101
Deferred credits and other liabilities
1,039,185
873,388
$
14,388,125
$
13,367,619
Three Months Ended December 31
(000s)
2019
2018
Net income
$
178,673
$
157,646
Depreciation and amortization
105,062
96,065
Deferred income taxes
46,726
40,339
Other
(616
)
6,231
Changes in assets and liabilities
(157,400
)
(135,597
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
172,445
164,684
Capital expenditures
(529,186
)
(416,404
)
Debt and equity securities activities, net
(1,602
)
(963
)
Other, net
2,553
2,074
Net cash used in investing activities
(528,235
)
(415,293
)
Net decrease in short-term debt
(464,915
)
(575,780
)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of premium/discount
799,450
596,994
Net proceeds from equity offering
259,005
494,734
Issuance of common stock through stock purchase and employee retirement plans
4,267
4,241
Cash dividends paid
(69,557
)
(58,722
)
Debt issuance costs
(7,738
)
(6,432
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
520,512
455,035
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
164,722
204,426
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
24,550
13,771
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
189,272
$
218,197
Three Months Ended December 31
2019
2018
Consolidated distribution throughput (MMcf as metered)
139,558
142,746
Consolidated pipeline and storage transportation volumes (MMcf)
156,529
170,527
Distribution meters in service
3,307,663
3,272,020
Distribution average cost of gas
$
4.01
$
4.30
