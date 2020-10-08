22:15 | 08.10.2020

Atmos Energy Corporation to Host Fiscal 2020 Year End Earnings Conference Call on November 12, 2020

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) will host a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern to review the company’s Fiscal 2020 year-end and fourth quarter financial results. Atmos Energy will release these results on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, following the market close. To listen to the conference call, please dial either the toll-free or international number provided below. You may also listen to the call on the Atmos Energy website at www.atmosenergy.com. The Internet broadcast will be archived for thirty days.

Conference Call DetailsNovember 12, 202010:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. CentralToll-free: 877-407-3088International: 201-389-0927(No pass code) Internet webcast: www.atmosenergy.com

Atmos Energy Corporation is the nation’s largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor of safe, clean, efficient and affordable energy. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and our infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. An S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy serves more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states and manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

