Atmos Energy Corporation to Host Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on February 9, 2022

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 9, at 9 a.m. Eastern to review the company’s Fiscal 2022 first quarter financial results. Atmos Energy will release these results on Tuesday, February 8, following the market close.

To listen to the conference call, please dial either the toll-free or international number provided below. You may also listen to the call on the Atmos Energy website at www.atmosenergy.com. The Internet broadcast will be archived for 30 days.
Conference Call DetailsFebruary 9, 20229:00 a.m. Eastern / 8:00 a.m. CentralToll-free: 877-407-3088International: 201-389-0927(No pass code)Internet webcast: www.atmosenergy.com
Atmos Energy Corporation, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the country’s largest natural gas-only distributor. We safely deliver reliable, affordable, efficient and abundant natural gas to more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states located primarily in the South. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. Atmos Energy manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
