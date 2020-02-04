|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:20 | 04.02.2020
Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) said today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock of 57.5 cents per share. The indicated annual dividend is $2.30.The dividend will be paid on March 9, 2020, to shareholders of record on February 24, 2020. This is the company’s 145st consecutive quarterly dividend.
