22:00 | 17.01.2022
ATSG Announces More Than $560,000 Raised For Charities Supporting Communities Across Its Network
Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATSG), a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation, announced today that more than $560,000 was raised for various charitable causes during 2021.
In addition to funds donated through corporate philanthropy, ATSG held its annual charity campaign for individuals to donate directly in support of organizations such as United Way, American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, ATSG Cares, and Wounded Warrior Project. This critical effort delivers financial support to charities that are important to the employees of ATSG companies. This year’s employee campaign increased in overall funds donated using the theme “ATSG-Giving Wings to Hope.”
“I am always inspired by the extensive charitable and philanthropic work in which so many of our employees engage,” said Rich Corrado, president and chief executive officer of ATSG. “This year in particular saw non-profit social services in communities throughout our network stretched to the limit, and our employees stepped up to the challenge by increasing their contribution to record levels. ATSG supports and fosters this spirit of giving because supporting others is an integral part of our culture.”
ATSG historically impacts change in the markets in which it operates by supporting programs serving individuals in the areas of school readiness, youth development, veteran engagement, and homelessness. In 2021 in response to the global pandemic, the company focused on providing vaccination opportunities for residents in the rural area surrounding its corporate location. ATSG strives to be a conscientious citizen in the communities it serves around the globe.
