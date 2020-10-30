13:00 | 30.10.2020

Australia Is Set To See Another Major Gold Rush

FN Media Group Presents GlobalInvestmentDaily.com Market CommentaryLONDON, Oct. 30, 2020 On a nearly 1,000-square-kilometer property in New South Wales, a team of top geologists is in the midst of an exploration project. The project’s goal is to identify and exploit unmined potential gold resources on properties that may contain hundreds of thousands of ounces of gold. The starting point for this gold exploration is the 198 historic gold mines and showings on the property, many of them high-grade, dating from the 1880’s to the 2000’s. Mentioned in today’s commentary includes: Corvus Gold Inc , Freeport-McMoRan , Gold Fields , Compania de Minas Buenaventura , Harmony Gold .All 198 of these abandoned gold mines and showings are on 8 NSW concessions, recently acquired by junior Canadian mining company Sentinel Resources Corp (SNL; SNLRF), on 945 square kilometers of land. Most of these historical mines, all predating the 1970’s, are shallow. The reason: Back in the 19(th) as well as much of the 20(th) century, miners weren’t capable of going deep. So once the mineral load was exposed and mined at the surface, the mine’s production and useful operating life were at a dead end. But no longer. Thanks to modern methods, these African miners are drilling down another kilometer and a half, and frequently finding additional gold reserves at these lower depths. Reactivating historical sites by using the new high-impact, deep-drilling techniques has also proven to be a successful business strategy in Australia.For instance, in Victoria, Fosterville South (FSX) has 3 projects – Lauriston, Golden Mountain, and Providence — all of which contain recognized historic gold fields.Located on 1,300 square kilometers of prime prospective land for gold exploration, FSX is working to identify prime targets for deeper drilling on these 3 gold fields – to enable the properties to once again yield high-grade production. When the company initiated the Lauriston, Golden Mountain, and Providence projects, Fosterville South’s market cap was $20 million. Within only half a year, FSX’s market cap has already grown sixfold to $120 million. Sentinel Resources Corp ( [https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/SNL.CN/?p=SNL.CN]SNL [https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/SNL.CN]; SNLRF [https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/SNLRF]) with a $15 million market cap, is where FSX was only 6 months ago. When ore bodies of economic scale are located and developed by Sentinel’s exploration team, the most promising will be reopened and then mined at far greater depths than they were previously –targeting untapped veins with significant potential gold reserves.Millions saved in exploration costs Sentinel Resources Corp (SNL; SNLRF) is in the process of amalgamating the extensive historic geological data already obtained from Australian surveys.These valuable government records contain about 3,000 data points and have an estimated replacement value of over $30 million. But given the sheer bulk of data, they are not easy to research without the right, experienced geological team. A top Sentinel geologist says, “We understand the type of rocks and deposits. Once we have the regional structures, then we start to hone in.” For example, one review of the extensive data has helped locate a potential resource on the Sentinel package. It’s a historic deposit where 50,000 to 100,000 ounces of gold have already been reported. The company estimates they will have as many as 20 or more high-value targets to follow-up on. One license in their package is located just 2 ½ kilometers west of the historic Broken Hill mine, which has produced over 60 million ounces of silver.Mines getting a “second life”NSW has already produced 40 million ounces of gold. Total in-ground gold endowment in the state is estimated between 70 million ounces to over 100 million ounces, with much of the area unexplored. For decades, New South Wales has been attracting some of the industry’s premier mining companies–including Newcrest Mining, Saracen Mineral Holdings, Silver Lake Resources, and Northern Star Resources– with no signs of slowing down. In addition, Sentinel has acquired, by staking, 7 silver exploration concessions in NSW. These silver concessions will be 100% owned by Sentinel, with no royalties or back rights owed after completion of the acquisition.A Plan For Success With over 10 years in corporate financing and consulting, and extensive capital markets experience, CEO Rob Gamley, along with the company’s aforementioned distinguished technical team, has formulated a 3-phase strategy for maximizing ROI from Sentinel Resources Corp ( [https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/SNL.CN/?p=SNL.CN]SNL [https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/SNL.CN]; SNLRF [https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/SNLRF]) gold and silver packages:>> PHASE ONE: EVALUATION — of all 198 historic mines and prospects via multi-criteria analysis of the expansive regional database.>> PHASE TWO: EXPLORATION – extensive field exploration of the top 50% of projects including mineralization expression, deposit types, resource bracket estimates — as well as constraints such as maximum depths and strike continuity. >> PHASE THREE: GEOLOGY — geochemical surface sampling, geophysical surveys, and mapping to develop and consolidate linear trend outlines by historical mines and prospects.Phase 3 identifies laterally extensive gold systems and anomalies. Sentinel’s technical team will then review the historic data. The objective is to fast-track recon follow-up and rapidly pinpoint the locations of high-grade drill-ready targets.Gold Prices To Continue ClimbingAs the world’s second-biggest gold-producing country–right behind China, which is the planet’s leading gold producer–Australia has the largest gold reserves on Earth. With its handsome profit margins, and gold prices climbing above $1,900 an ounce, Australia’s explorers can economically develop new mines – or, as is the mission of Sentinel’s NSW project, wring more production out of high-grade historic mines.When it comes to identifying targets for drilling, Sentinel enjoys a dual advantage. One is a huge pre-existing exploration database, available courtesy of the Australian government.Even more important, Sentinel has assembled an unsurpassed technical team [https://secureservercdn.net/45.40.144.60/1hy.bea.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/SNL_Corp_Presentation-Oct-2020.pdf] possessing the experience and skills to accurately identify the prime drilling targets in the company’s nearly 1,000 square kilometers of concessions. Corvus Gold Inc (KOR) is a Canadian gold miner with a major presense in the United States, particularly Nevada. Though it just began trading on the NASDAQ only three months ago, the company is quickly drawing the attention of investors. Though it has fallen back slightly from its NASDAQ IPO debut, it has a surprisingly consistent volume, suggesting that there is definitely some interesting in the company’s works. Launching an IPO in the middle of the most crazy market in over a decade is no easy feat, but Corvus is making all the right moves the ensure it is constantly adding value for its shareholders. And tho it’s dipped slightly from its yearly high, it is still up by 45% year-to-date on its Canadian ticker. While Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is primarily known for its significant copper mining operations, the resource giant also has a fair influx of gold as well. In fact, its Grasberg mine in Indonesia holds of the world’s largest deposits of copper and gold. But that’s just scratching the surface of the miner’s global assets. Freeport-McMoRan also has extensive operations across the Americas, including mines in Arizona, Mexico and Peru. Though its business struggled as global demand for copper took a hit, panic-buying from China has lifted prices higher in recent months – and that’s good news for Freeport-McMoRan. In addition to climbing copper prices, gold prices hit record levels, which will add even more to the mining giant’s bottom line.Gold Fields (GFI) has catapulted itself into the global mining elite in recent years thanks to its forward-looking vision and exceptional management. Based out of Johannesburg, South Africa, Gold Fields is one of the de facto leaders in the region. With operations in South Africa, Ghana, Australia and Peru, Gold Fields is well-diversified. In 2019, Gold Fields produced over 68 tons of the precious metal, up nearly 8% from the year before. And thanks to this year’s rally in gold prices, it’s on track to produce even more by the end of 2020. It’s rare to see miners from outside of North America on the New York Stock Exchange, but Peruvian Compania de Minas Buenaventura (BVN) is an exception. Listing on the NYSE in 1996, Minas Buenaventura has clawed its way up the ranks of the global mining elite. Currently valued at $3.30 billion, the mining giant is far from its all-time highs. But it’s not down for the count just yet. Minas Buenaventure is exposed to six different mining properties around the globe which bring in an estimated 945,000 ounces of gold every year. But that’s not all its got going for it. It is also has exposure to a number of silver mines which produce as much as 26.5 million ounces per year, and tens of thousands of metric tons of industrial metals such as zinc, lead and copper from its domestic mines. Harmony Gold (HMY) is a South African miner which has exploded onto the radars of investors this year. Though it’s only the third-largest miner in the country, it has made some stellar moves in the marketplace. Domestically, it has nine underground mines in the resource-rich Witwatersrand Basin and one open-pit mine in the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt. It also has a major joint-venture with Newcrest Mining in Papua New Guinea. Earlier this year, Harmony raised a whopping $200 million to partially fund a key acquisition of AngloGold’s assets in its home country. IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMERPAID ADVERTISEMENT. This article is a paid advertisement. GlobalInvestmentDaily.com and its owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively “the Publisher”) is often paid by one or more of the profiled companies or a third party to disseminate these types of communications. In this case, the Publisher has been compensated by Sentinel Resources Corp. to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing. Sentinel paid the Publisher to produce and disseminate five similar articles and additional banner ads at a rate of seventy thousand US dollars per article. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased. Readers should beware that third parties, profiled companies, and/or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled companies at any time, including at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our articles experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often ends as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price may likely occur.This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither this communication nor the Publisher purport to provide a complete analysis of any company or its financial position. The Publisher is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser. This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular investor. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about the company. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in the advertised company’s SEC, SEDAR and/or other government filings. Investing in securities, particularly microcap securities, is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This communication is based on information generally available to the public and on interviews with company management, and does not (to the Publisher’s knowledge, as confirmed by Sentinel) contain any material, non-public information. The information on which it is based is believed to be reliable. Nevertheless, the Publisher cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information.SHARE OWNERSHIP. The Publisher owns shares and/or stock options of the featured companies and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured companies’ stock perform well. The Publisher does not undertake any obligation to notify the market when it decides to buy or sell shares of the issuer in the market. The Publisher will be buying and selling shares of the featured company for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected continual growth of the featured companies and/or industry. The Publisher notes that statements contained herein that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the companies’ actual results of operations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, changing governmental laws and policies impacting the company’s business, the degree of success of identifying mineral-rich areas to explore, the degree of success of drilling excursions, geopolitical issues in the various parts of the world in which the company operates, the size and growth of the market for the companies’ products and services, the ability of management to execute its business plan, the companies’ ability to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term, pricing pressures, etc. INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you acknowledge that you have read and understand this disclaimer, and further that to the greatest extent permitted under law, you release the Publisher, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http://GlobalInvestmentDaily.com/Terms-of-Use [http://globalinvestmentdaily.com/Terms-of-Use]. If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://GlobalInvestmentDaily.com/Terms-of-Use [http://globalinvestmentdaily.com/Terms-of-Use], please contact GlobalInvestmentDaily.com to discontinue receiving future communications.INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. GlobalInvestmentDaily.com is the Publisher’s trademark. All other trademarks used in this communication are the property of their respective trademark holders. The Publisher is not affiliated, connected, or associated with, and is not sponsored, approved, or originated by, the trademark holders unless otherwise stated. No claim is made by the Publisher to any rights in any third-party trademarks.DISCLAIMER: GlobalInvestmentDaily.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with GlobalInvestmentDaily.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by GlobalInvestmentDaily.com are solely those of GlobalInvestmentDaily.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may”, “future”, “plan” or “planned”, “will” or “should”, “expected,” “anticipates”, “draft”, “eventually” or “projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company’s annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.Contact Information:Media Contact e-mail: editor@financialnewsmedia.com [mailto:editor@financialnewsmedia.com]U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611 GlobalInvestmentDaily.com