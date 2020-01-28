|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:00 | 29.01.2020
Australia’s Simply Energy Selects Hansen Technologies To Advance The Digital Enablement Of Their Business
Hansen Technologies is pleased to announce that it has signed a new agreement with longstanding customer Simply Energy, to augment the energy retailer’s existing Hansen HubCX platform with Sigma Catalog and Sigma CPQ.
The Australian retail arm of the global ENGIE group, Simply Energy has more than 720,000 customer accounts in Victoria, South Australia, New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, Western Australia and Queensland.
Under the terms of this agreement, Hansen Technologies will deploy Sigma Catalog and Sigma CPQ, which constitute part of Sigma Systems’ Create-Sell-Deliver Portfolio. The deal marks a significant progression for Hansen since acquiring Sigma last year and represents a strategic insertion of Sigma’s portfolio into the energy market, while facilitating a more digitalized business approach for Simply Energy.
For further information about HubCX or Hansen’s products Sigma Catalog and Sigma CPQ, please visit us at www.hansencx.com and www.sigma-systems.com.
ENGIE is a global energy provider spanning 70 countries and 5 continents. The ENGIE global network is an enterprise committed to long-term innovation and growth whilst adhering to a strict ethical code.
