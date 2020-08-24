ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Autogas Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Rising Need for Cleaner Fuel to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the autogas market and it is poised to grow by 2.91 mn tonnes during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.
Increasing use of natural gas in the transportation sector is a major trend driving the market growth.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 4.07% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 2.91 mn tonnes.
Who are the top players in the market?
BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Marathon Petroleum Corp., PJSC Gazprom, PJSC LUKOIL, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and TOTAL SA are some of the major market participants
What is the key market driver?
The rising need for cleaner fuel is the major factor driving the market.
How big is the APAC market?
The APAC region will contribute 53% of the market share

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Marathon Petroleum Corp., PJSC Gazprom, PJSC LUKOIL, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and TOTAL SA are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The rising need for cleaner fuel has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.Autogas Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Autogas Market is segmented as below:

Application

LDV

HDV

Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The autogas market report covers the following areas:

Autogas Market Size

Autogas Market Trends

Autogas Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing use of natural gas in the transportation sector as one of the prime reasons driving the autogas market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist autogas market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the autogas market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the autogas market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of autogas market, vendors
Table of Contents:Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application by Volume
Market segments

Comparison by Application by volume placement

LDV – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

HDV – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application by volume
Customer Landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography
Geographic Landscape by Volume
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers

Volume driver – Demand led growth

Volume driver – Supply led growth

Volume driver – External factors

Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver – Inflation

Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview

Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BP Plc

Chevron Corp.

Equinor ASA

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

Marathon Petroleum Corp.

PJSC Gazprom

PJSC LUKOIL

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

TOTAL SA
Appendix
Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations 
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005450/en/

