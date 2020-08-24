|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
4:00 | 25.08.2020
Autogas Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Rising Need for Cleaner Fuel to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the autogas market and it is poised to grow by 2.91 mn tonnes during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Marathon Petroleum Corp., PJSC Gazprom, PJSC LUKOIL, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and TOTAL SA are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Application
LDV
HDV
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41284Autogas Market 2020-2024: Scope
Autogas Market Size
Autogas Market Trends
Autogas Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing use of natural gas in the transportation sector as one of the prime reasons driving the autogas market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist autogas market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the autogas market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the autogas market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of autogas market, vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application by volume placement
LDV – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
HDV – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application by volume
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
BP Plc
Chevron Corp.
Equinor ASA
Exxon Mobil Corp.
Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd.
Marathon Petroleum Corp.
PJSC Gazprom
PJSC LUKOIL
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
TOTAL SA
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer