12:53 | 16.06.2021

Automated Poultry Farm Market Report 2021 – Global Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Automated Poultry Farm Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Global Automated Poultry Farm Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026). The COVID-19 pandemic prevailing across the globe has resulted in supply chain disruption thereby limiting the poultry movement within the value chain. This has resulted in many of the poultry producers slaughter the animals on farms than in slaughterhouses, in a way that is not on par with the Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), hence creating concern among consumers which has affected the market negatively. Carcass disposal in the poultry industry has become one welfare issue that is associated with potential biosecurity risks and detrimental effects on the environment during the pandemic restrictions. However, the implementation of a proper automation system in the poultry processing industry is anticipated to help in addressing this challenge across the globe. The usage of automated farm equipment is not only responsible for high automation control of the whole production process but also improves production efficiency which will effectively save manpower and material resources. The usage of automated poultry farm machinery is highly observed in North America owing to many reasons such as high adoption of technology, increasing demand for poultry products, emerging new entrants into the market with many innovative products. AGCO Corporation the global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of agriculture equipment is planning to begin manufacturing Farmer Automatic egg production equipment in North America in order to tap the market potential in the region.

Key Market Trends Shortage and Increasing Costs of Labor

Across the world, a huge decline of the workforce is observed due to various reasons including lack of skilled labor, aging of farmers, and young farmers finding farming an unattractive profession, thus encouraging trends for automated farming operations. According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), agricultural labor in the percentage of the workforce declined from 81.0% to 48.2% in developing countries in 2017. Also, developed countries are not an exception in such a huge decline. The trend of decline in the agricultural workforce is encouraging government and private organizations to focus on agricultural automation operations by adopting automated poultry farm equipment. Given the global shortage of skilled labor, it’s only logical to look for ways to intensify the automation level in a poultry processing plant. Poultry processing, among other sectors, has extra challenges as on the one hand the functions need a specialist skill set, on the other hand, not all positions in the processing plant are viewed by potential employees as quality positions. Hence all these factors are anticipated to drive the market for the automated poultry farm market.

North America Dominates the Market

The usage of automated poultry farm machinery is highly observed in North America owing to the reasons such as high adoption of technology, increasing demand for poultry products, emerging new entrants with innovative products. United States has a relatively high production of meat, compared to Canada.

Competitive Landscape

The global automated poultry farm market is a fragmented market with the top nine companies accounting for a prominent share in the market, while the rest of the companies account for the remaining share. Companies are heavily investing in the development of new products, and are collaborating and acquiring other companies. Along with innovations and expansions, the investments in R&D and development of product portfolio, by using artificial intelligence, are likely to merge as crucial strategies in the near future.

Key Topics Covered: 1 INTRODUCTION 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview 4.2 Market Drivers 4.3 Market Restraints 4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type 5.1.1 Broiler 5.1.2 Layer 5.2 Equipment 5.2.1 Poultry Feeding Equipment 5.2.2 Broiler and Layer Cages 5.2.3 Manure Cleaning and Unloading Systems 5.2.4 Automatic Egg Incubator 5.2.5 Automatic Chicken Breeder Nesting 5.2.6 Egg Processing Equipment 5.2.7 Poultry Climatic Control System 5.2.8 Others 5.3 Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis 6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions 6.3 Company Profiles 6.3.1 LiVi Machinery 6.3.2 Hebei Weizhengheng Animal Husbandry Machinery Equipment Co.,Ltd 6.3.3 Dynamic Automation 6.3.4 Hebei Dingtuo Machinery And Equipment Co., Ltd 6.3.5 Liaocheng Motong Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. 6.3.6 Reliance Poultry Equipment 6.3.7 Big Dutchman 6.3.8 Poltek.Co 6.3.9 Facco Poultry Equipment 6.3.10 Henan Poul Tech Machinery Co., Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS 8 AN ASSESSMENT OF COVID-19 IMPACT ON THE MARKET

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6iy5z4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005477/en/