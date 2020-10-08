|
Automatic Power Factor Controller Market to reach USD 782.87 million by 2024, ABB Ltd. and Eaton Corp. Plc Emerge as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the automatic power factor controller market and it is poised to grow by USD 782.87 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005394/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Power Factor Controller Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts Frequently Asked Questions- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
The active power factor controller is expected to be the leading segment based on product.
What are the major trends in the market?
Increasing use of PIC microcontrollers in automatic power factor controllers is one of the major trends in the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
Growing at a CAGR of almost 4%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 782.87 million.
Who are the top players in the market?
ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., Havells India Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Schneider Electric SE, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA. are some of the major market participants.
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
Government regulations on energy consumption is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the high cost of active and high voltage power factor controllers restraints the market growth.
How big is the APAC market?
The APAC region will contribute 46% of market growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., Havells India Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Schneider Electric SE, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA are some of the major market participants. Government regulations on energy consumption will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automatic Power Factor Controller Market is segmented as below:
Product
Active Power Factor Controller
Passive Power Factor Controller
Geography
APAC
North America
Europe
South America
MEA
End-user
Process Industries
Discrete Industries
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automatic power factor controller market report covers the following areas:
Automatic Power Factor Controller Market Size
Automatic Power Factor Controller Market Trends
Automatic Power Factor Controller Market Analysis
This study identifies the increasing use of PIC microcontrollers in automatic power factor controllers as one of the prime reasons driving the automatic power factor controller market growth during the next few years.
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic power factor controller market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automatic power factor controller market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automatic power factor controller market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic power factor controller market vendors
