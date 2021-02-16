13:30 | 16.02.2021

Automotive Differential Market worth $23.2 billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets(TM)

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — According to the new market research report “Automotive Differential Market [https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-differential-market-57980081.html?utm_source=PRnewswires&utm_medium=Referral&utm_campaign=PRnewswire] by Type (Open, Locking, LSD, ELSD, Torque Vectoring), Drive Type (FWD, RWD, AWD/4WD), ICE & Hybrid Vehicle, Off-Highway (Construction & Mining, Ag Tractor, Forklift), Component Aftermarket and Region – Global Forecast to 2025”, published by MarketsandMarkets(TM), the global Automotive Differential Market post-COVID-19 is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2025. From a market size of USD 18.4 billion in 2020, it is projected to reach a market size of USD 23.2 billion by 2025.https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg]Browse in-depth TOC on”Automotive Differential Market”230 – Tables54 – Figures212 – PagesDownload PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 57980081 [https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=57980081&utm_source=PRnewswires&utm_medium=Referral&utm_campaign=PRnewswire]AWD/4WD is estimated to be the largest segment in the Automotive Differential MarketAWD/4WD is estimated to be the largest as well as the fastest growing market for automotive differential during the forecast period. The AWD/4WD drive system differential market is mainly driven by growing demand for SUVs, increasing demand for improved vehicle safety, stability, and enhanced driving dynamics. The AWD/4WD systems find their applications majorly in the premium car segment and SUVs. Improving economic conditions, increasing industrialization, and improving the living standards of the consumers around the world has increased the demand for premium segment cars and SUVs. The AWD/4WD systems consist of two differentials; front and rear and hence, demand for differentials will increase with the growing demand of AWD/4WD systems in the vehicles.Electronically controlled limited slip differential is estimated to have the fastest growth in the Automotive Differential MarketThe Electronically Controlled Limited Slip Differential (ELSD) is seeing greater adoption rate owing to its better efficiency, unlike mechanical differentials. The ELSD serves the necessity of the mechanical components with more efficiency and durability. Also, it helps in improving the overall fuel efficiency and hence, fulfills several stringent emission norms that is the major factor leading towards the adoption of such components integrated in the vehicles.Torque vectoring differential is the second fastest growing in the Automotive Differential Market. This differential has the ability to decide what torque needs to be applied to the wheels. The vehicle maintains its traction and does not slip even at higher speeds. Torque vectoring differential can send up to 100% of the available torque to a single wheel. The advantages offered by this differential makes it the most attractive opportunity for the manufacturers and thus, the market for torque vectoring differential will grow in future and therefore, the differential market.Request FREE Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id= 57980081 [https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=57980081&utm_source=PRnewswires&utm_medium=Referral&utm_campaign=PRnewswire] Asia Oceania is estimated to be the leading market for the Automotive Differential MarketThe study considers countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Thailand in the Asia Oceania region. These countries are witnessing a huge population growth. With the availability of economic labor, lenient regulations for environment and safety, and increased FDI for the automotive industry in countries such as India, and growing demand for vehicles, OEMs, and system/component suppliers have shifted their focus to this region. Also, growing inclination toward all wheel and four wheel drives integrated vehicles in the Asian countries have increased the popularity of the off-road vehicles and sports cars. These vehicles are equipped with one or two differentials which ultimately increases the differential requirement per vehicle and hence, the Automotive Differential Market. According to MarketsandMarkets(TM) analysis and validations from primary respondents, Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest market for small passenger cars, backed by high demand in the automotive industry. The requirement for a differential is dependent on vehicle production, thus, the passenger car differential market is expected to grow along with the production of passenger cars globally. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected automotive manufacturing hubs such as China and India, which has severely affected vehicle production and thereby hindered the growth of the Automotive Differential Market in 2020.The Automotive Differential Market is dominated by a few global players and comprises several regional players. Some of the key manufacturers and suppliers in the Automotive Differential Market are GKN (UK), Eaton (Ireland), American Axle (US), JTEKT (Japan), Dana (US), BorgWarner (US), Linamar (Canada), Schaeffler (Germany), ZF (Germany), and Continental (Germany).Browse Related Reports:Thermal System Market [https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-thermal-management-market-228170865.html] for Automotive By Application (Front & Rear AC, Engine & Transmission, Seat, Steering, Battery, Motor, Power Electronics, Waste Heat Recovery), Technology, Electric & ICE Components, Vehicle Type and Region – Global Forecast to 2027 Air Suspension Market [https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/air-suspension-market-108443432.html] by Vehicle Type (LDV, Truck, Bus), Component (Air Spring, Shock Absorber, Compressor, ECU, Tank, Solenoid Valve, Height & Pressure Sensor), Technology (Electronic, Non-Electronic), Cab Suspension, Aftermarket, & Region – Forecast to 2025About MarketsandMarkets(TM)MarketsandMarkets(TM) provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets(TM) for their painpoints around revenues decisions.Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets(TM) are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets(TM) now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets(TM) is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.Contact:Mr. Aashish MehraMarketsandMarkets(TM) INC.630 Dundee RoadSuite 430Northbrook, IL 60062USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com [mailto:sales@marketsandmarkets.com] Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automotive-differential-market.asp [https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automotive-differential-market.asp] Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com [https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/] Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automotive-differential.asp [https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automotive-differential.asp]Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg] Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpgMarketsandMarkets