|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
7:00 | 11.12.2020
Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Will Showcase Neutral Impact During 2020-2024 |Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast | Research Report by Technavio
The autonomous mobile robots market is poised to grow by USD 2.79 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the good ROI of autonomous mobile robots.
The autonomous mobile robots market analysis includes End-user segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the miniaturization of sensors as one of the prime reasons driving the autonomous mobile robots market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Forecast
Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Analysis
L3Harris Technologies Inc.
Lockheed Martin Corp.
Midea Group Co. Ltd.
Mobile Industrial Robots AS
OMRON Corp.
QinetiQ Ltd.
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.
Thales Group
The Boeing Co.
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by End-user
Aerospace and defense – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Oil and gas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Agriculture and mining – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End-user
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
