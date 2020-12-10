ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Will Showcase Neutral Impact During 2020-2024 |Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast | Research Report by Technavio

The autonomous mobile robots market is poised to grow by USD 2.79 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210006116/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
The report on the autonomous mobile robots market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the good ROI of autonomous mobile robots.

The autonomous mobile robots market analysis includes End-user segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the miniaturization of sensors as one of the prime reasons driving the autonomous mobile robots market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The autonomous mobile robots market covers the following areas:
Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Sizing

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Forecast

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
BA Systemes SAS

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Mobile Industrial Robots AS

OMRON Corp.

QinetiQ Ltd.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

Thales Group

The Boeing Co.

 

