7:00 | 11.12.2020

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Will Showcase Neutral Impact During 2020-2024 |Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast | Research Report by Technavio

The autonomous mobile robots market is poised to grow by USD 2.79 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210006116/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the autonomous mobile robots market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the good ROI of autonomous mobile robots. The autonomous mobile robots market analysis includes End-user segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the miniaturization of sensors as one of the prime reasons driving the autonomous mobile robots market growth during the next few years. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The autonomous mobile robots market covers the following areas:

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Sizing Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Forecast Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

BA Systemes SAS L3Harris Technologies Inc. Lockheed Martin Corp. Midea Group Co. Ltd. Mobile Industrial Robots AS OMRON Corp. QinetiQ Ltd. Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. Thales Group The Boeing Co. Related Reports on Industrials Include:Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market: The orthopedic surgical robots market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.06 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Global Crop Harvesting Robots Market: The crop harvesting robots market size has the potential to grow by USD 81.65 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Topics Covered:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments Comparison by End-user Aerospace and defense – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Oil and gas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Agriculture and mining – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Volume driver – Demand led growth Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors BA Systemes SAS L3Harris Technologies Inc. Lockheed Martin Corp. Midea Group Co. Ltd. Mobile Industrial Robots AS OMRON Corp. QinetiQ Ltd. Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. Thales Group The Boeing Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformAbout Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210006116/en/