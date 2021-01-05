22:15 | 05.01.2021

AvalonBay Named Global and Regional Sector Leader by GRESB and Awarded Nareit’s 2020 Residential Leader in the Light Award

AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. (NYSE: AVB) — The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) has again named AvalonBay Communities, Inc. a Global and Regional Sector Leader in its 2020 Real Estate Assessment, a benchmark that covers more than 1,000 property companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs), funds, and developers. For the first time, AvalonBay has also received 5-stars, the highest achievement level recognized by GRESB. AvalonBay is also the proud recipient of the 2020 Nareit Residential Leader in the Light Award. This is the highest achievement for all residential REITs and real estate companies, and it reflects our commitment to social and environmental sustainability. The Company also received the award in 2019, 2015, 2013 and 2012. “AvalonBay’s commitment to corporate responsibility has never been more important. We are proud to lead the way in environmental, social and governance performance and honored to receive this recognition from GRESB and Nareit,” said Timothy J. Naughton, Chairman and CEO of AvalonBay. “We are proud to recognize the 2020 Sector Leaders for their clear commitment and meaningful action to improve their ESG performance,” says Sander Paul van Tongeren, Managing Director at GRESB “Your efforts continue to shape the future of sustainability leadership and play a critical role in accelerating the transition towards sustainable real assets.” “We are proud to recognize our members that demonstrate leadership in the REIT and the publicly traded commercial real estate industry with their vision, innovation and strategy in addressing ESG issues,” said Fulya Kocak, Senior Vice President, ESG issues, Nareit. AvalonBay’s most recent Corporate Responsibility Report provides details on the Company’s ESG goals, initiatives and accomplishments.

About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company’s expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado. More information may be found on the Company’s website at http://www.avalonbay.com.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and investor-led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data to the capital markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world. In 2020 alone, more than 1,200 real estate portfolios reported to GRESB covering more than 96,000 assets. Our coverage for infrastructure includes more than 540 infrastructure portfolios and assets. Combined, the reported assets represent US $5.3 trillion AUM. The data is used by more than 100 institutional and financial investors to monitor investments across portfolios and navigate the strategic choices needed for the industry to transition to a more sustainable future. Learn more at GRESB.com.

About Nareit

Nareit serves as the worldwide representative voice for REITs and real estate companies with an interest in U.S. real estate. Nareit’s members are REITs and other real estate companies throughout the world that own, operate, and finance income-producing real estate, as well as those firms and individuals who advise, study, and service those businesses. Nareit is the exclusive registered trademark of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc.®, 1875 I St., NW, Suite 500, Washington, DC 20006-5413. Follow us on REIT.com.

