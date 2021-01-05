|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
AvalonBay Named Global and Regional Sector Leader by GRESB and Awarded Nareit’s 2020 Residential Leader in the Light Award
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. (NYSE: AVB) — The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) has again named AvalonBay Communities, Inc. a Global and Regional Sector Leader in its 2020 Real Estate Assessment, a benchmark that covers more than 1,000 property companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs), funds, and developers. For the first time, AvalonBay has also received 5-stars, the highest achievement level recognized by GRESB.
AvalonBay is also the proud recipient of the 2020 Nareit Residential Leader in the Light Award. This is the highest achievement for all residential REITs and real estate companies, and it reflects our commitment to social and environmental sustainability. The Company also received the award in 2019, 2015, 2013 and 2012.
“AvalonBay’s commitment to corporate responsibility has never been more important. We are proud to lead the way in environmental, social and governance performance and honored to receive this recognition from GRESB and Nareit,” said Timothy J. Naughton, Chairman and CEO of AvalonBay.
“We are proud to recognize the 2020 Sector Leaders for their clear commitment and meaningful action to improve their ESG performance,” says Sander Paul van Tongeren, Managing Director at GRESB “Your efforts continue to shape the future of sustainability leadership and play a critical role in accelerating the transition towards sustainable real assets.”
“We are proud to recognize our members that demonstrate leadership in the REIT and the publicly traded commercial real estate industry with their vision, innovation and strategy in addressing ESG issues,” said Fulya Kocak, Senior Vice President, ESG issues, Nareit.
AvalonBay’s most recent Corporate Responsibility Report provides details on the Company’s ESG goals, initiatives and accomplishments.
