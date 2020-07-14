|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 14.07.2020
AVANGRID Declares Quarterly Dividend
Today AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share on its Common Stock. This dividend is payable October 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.
