14:00 | 03.12.2020
Avaya Named One of “America’s Most Responsible Companies”
Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, has been named one of 2021 America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek magazine. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek, a premier news magazine, and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
“Avaya’s 8,000 global employees are committed to meeting the needs of our customers each and every day, and equally committed to improving the communities where we live and work, with sustainable, responsible and conscientious business practices,” said Jim Chirico, Avaya President and CEO. “It means a lot to the company and to me personally to be recognized as a leader when it comes to corporate citizenship and governance. Recognition from Newsweek is positive reinforcement to our commitment to be an excellent corporate citizen.”
America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey of U.S. residents. Avaya was included among 400 companies that spanned 14 industries. The awards list can be viewed on Newsweek’s website.
Avaya’s Corporate Responsibility Policy guides the company’s programs and practices in three key areas – Environment, Social, and Governance, known as ESG. Avaya continues to create a sustainable future through environmental efforts, community support, embracing diversity and inclusion, and working with its supply chain partners around the world to ensure responsible and sustainable business practices. Avaya was also recently named to the Forbes 2020 list of World’s Best Employers, based on thousands of survey results measuring gender equality, social responsibility, economic footprint, talent development and COVID-19 response.
For more information about Avaya’s corporate social responsibility commitment, visit https://www.avaya.com/en/about-avaya/corporate-responsibility/.
