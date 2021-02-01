|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:30 | 01.02.2021
Avivagen Inc. Announces Filing of Preliminary Prospectus for Previously Announced $7.5 Million Bought Deal Unit Offering
Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV) (“Avivagen” or the “Company”), a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that safely enhance and support immune function, thereby supporting general health and performance, announced today that it has filed a preliminary short form prospectus with the securities regulators in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta in connection with its previously announced offering of 15,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) on a “bought deal” basis, at a price of $0.50 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $7,500,000 (the “Offering”). Bloom Burton Securities Inc. (the “Underwriter”) is acting as underwriter for the Offering.
Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.75 per share.
The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund research and development expenses, sales and marketing costs, product registration, interest expense, working capital and general corporate purposes. The Offering is expected to close on or about February 16, 2021 or such other date as the Company and the Underwriter may agree, and is subject to certain closing conditions, including but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory, stock exchange and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
In connection with the Offering the Underwriter will receive: (i) a cash fee equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering; and (ii) that number of broker warrants equal to 7.0% of the Units sold under the Offering, each entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at the Offering Price for a period of 24 months after the closing.
The Units will be offered pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 – Short Form Prospectus Distributions to qualify the distribution of the Offered Units in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, and may be offered in such other jurisdictions as the Company and the Underwriter may agree.
The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements.
