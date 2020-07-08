19:00 | 08.07.2020

AWWA 2020 American Water Scholarship Presented to University of Arkansas Doctoral Student Samuel Hodges

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, today announced that Samuel Hodges, a doctoral student at the University of Arkansas, has been chosen as the recipient of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) 2020 American Water Scholarship. The scholarship is an annual award of $5,000 presented to a graduate level student to assist with the development of professionals interested in service to the water industry. “American Water is pleased to present this prestigious award to Samuel, who was selected among 194 outstanding applicants,” said Dr. Zia Bukhari, principal scientist, water & wastewater research at American Water. “By attracting scholars to the field of water research, which is vital to the future of our business, we hope to develop and tap their talent for the long-term benefit of our communities and the environment. We are honored to help Samuel advance his research studies.” Samuel was selected for this scholarship due to his exceptional academic abilities, outstanding character, community and outreach experience and dedication to contribute to the advancement of science in the field of drinking water. He is a doctoral student in Civil Engineering at the University of Arkansas. Samuel has developed a passion for understanding and implementing engineering solutions in the low-income regions, fostered by several trips to Ecuador and Zambia. These experiences provided him a vision for a future career focused on rendering aid to low- and middle-income nations. Samuel earned his undergraduate degree in Civil Engineering from LeTourneau University in Longview, TX and was offered a full-time position as a laboratory technician, which also provided him the opportunity to complete his master’s degree at LeTourneau University. This position allowed Samuel to interact and engage in the teaching process, while learning about a broad range of topics within the civil engineering discipline. He also gained experience and knowledge in the water treatment field through his research on water treatment in low-income locations around the world. Upon completion of his PhD, Samuel plans to pursue a teaching position and then hopefully work internationally, whether through a foreign university or a non-government organization. Administered by AWWA, American Water’s Scholarship is currently the only one offered by a water utility among the Association’s 16 active scholarships. For more information about AWWA scholarships, visit http://www.awwa.org/membership/get-involved/student-center/awwa-scholarships.aspx.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200708005607/en/