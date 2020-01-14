|
15:30 | 14.01.2020
Axens and ExxonMobil Sign Alliance Agreement to Provide FLEXICOKING™ Technology and Integrated Resid Conversion Solutions
ExxonMobil announced today that ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC and Axens have signed a licensing alliance agreement to allow Axens to provide ExxonMobil’s FLEXICOKING™ technology and integrated resid conversion solutions.
FLEXICOKING technology is a commercially proven, cost-effective, continuous fluidized bed process that thermally converts heavy feeds to lighter products and flexigas. FLEXICOKING technology, when integrated with Axens H-Oil technology, offers flexibility when upgrading residuum. It provides smart solutions that enhance high-value liquid products as well as clean flexigas that can be used as fuel substitute or for power generation, making it an ideal option to meet IMO 2020 fuel standards. When configured for power generation, it offers 40 percent lower capital investment vs. a delayed coker combined with pet-coke gasification.
“We are excited to expand our partnership with Axens and provide this proven technology to the industry. In particular, FLEXICOKING offers a robust, capital and energy efficient process compared to installing a delayed coker unit and an independent gasifier complex for power or fuel gas production,” said Dan Moore, president of ExxonMobil Catalyst and Licensing. “By combining our owner-operator experience with Axens’ strong licensing and engineering expertise, we are able to provide advanced technologies to help meet refinery and crude to chemical-complex customer needs.”
“We are pleased to once again partner with ExxonMobil to better meet client needs to address terminal residue conversion while producing less coke or low-value blendstock,” said Jean Sentenac, chairman and chief executive officer of Axens. “The alliance brings a combination of FLEXICOKING and H-Oil technologies to provide a compelling new resid conversion option to our customers.”
FLEXICOKING technology services include:
Initial consultation
Development of licensing proposal
Basic engineering package, including design specification and operating guide
Engineering support during front-end engineering and design and engineering, procurement and construction stages
Technology transfer, training and startup support
Unit monitoring services for ongoing optimization
