|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 02.09.2020
Babcock & Wilcox Announces Asia-Pacific Growth
Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that it is establishing its Asia-Pacific Region headquarters in Perth, Australia, to serve as the center of operations for its expansion in the Asia-Pacific market. B&W has named Nick Carter as Managing Director of the region.
“There is significant demand for clean energy, waste-to-energy, emissions and environmental controls, and advanced thermal energy solutions in the Asia-Pacific region. Establishing a strong presence in this region, along with a key management and operations team, is an important next step for Babcock & Wilcox,” said B&W Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Young. “B&W Environmental, B&W Renewable and B&W Thermal offer comprehensive, industry-leading technologies and equipment, parts, plant maintenance and other services that are well-known and respected throughout the Asia-Pacific region, which we estimate has an addressable market of nearly $8 billion over the next three years.”
“Under Nick Carter’s experienced, skilled leadership, we are already seeing signs of success as the energy demands and environmental mandates within this region are expanding exponentially,” Young said.
Carter has considerable experience within the power generation sector, including more than 20 years in South America and the Asia-Pacific region delivering major power generation projects. Carter began his career with Bechtel Corporation and joined B&W in 1980, and subsequently held a number of international positions of increasing responsibility including managing large power generation projects, and serving as Director, International Sales and Business Development for the Asia-Pacific region. Between 2008 and 2014, he served as President of NixEnergy Inc. and as Vice President of Business Development for Kiewit Energy Group Inc., before rejoining B&W in 2014. Carter is a graduate of Auckland Technical Institute (AIT), New Zealand, and Petone Institute of Technology.
B&W’s focus for the Asia-Pacific region will include upgrades, parts, equipment and other services to customers in the renewable, environmental and thermal markets, including to under-serviced local markets and the pulp & paper and petrochemical sectors.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer