|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:30 | 23.07.2020
Babcock & Wilcox Awarded $30 Million Boiler Component Contract
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its subsidiary, The Babcock & Wilcox Company, has been awarded a contract for approximately $30 million to supply replacement boiler components for an energy production facility.
“We continue to provide best-in-class technology and services globally to the utility sector to maintain their critical assets in peak operating condition,” said B&W Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Young. “At a time when many of our competitors are pulling back from serving this important market, B&W continues to provide unmatched service and expertise to customers around the world.”
B&W supplies a broad range of products and services tailored to the energy industry. From super and sub-critical boilers, package boilers to renewable energy solutions and advanced emissions control technologies, parts, field engineering services and more, B&W’s expertise and experience are unequaled.
