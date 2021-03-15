22:30 | 15.03.2021

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to Present at Gabelli Funds 7th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium on March 18, 2021

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (“B&W”) (NYSE: BW) has been invited to present at Gabelli Funds 7th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium, which is being held virtually on March 18, 2021. B&W management is scheduled to present on March 18, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email RRiad@gabelli.com.

About the Gabelli Securities Waste & Environmental Services Symposium Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 7th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium on Thursday, March 18, 2021, via webcast. This timely conference will feature presentations by senior management of several leading companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals.About B&W EnterprisesHeadquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide.