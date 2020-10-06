|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 06.10.2020
Babcock & Wilcox Thermal to Supply Package Boilers for Municipal Heating in Canada
Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Thermal segment will design, manufacture and supply two package boilers to Creative Energy for district heating in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The contract is valued at more than $4 million.
The two B&W FM model water-tube package boilers, designed to fire natural gas or fuel oil, will be manufactured in the company’s Monterrey, Mexico, facility.
“B&W Thermal offers a broad portfolio of package boilers that are designed to provide dependable performance for a wide range of uses – from industry and manufacturing, to health care and municipal heating applications,” said B&W Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. “B&W Thermal’s many decades of ingenuity and experience have made our package boilers the preferred choice for thousands of customers, and we thank Creative Energy for choosing B&W for this project.”
Creative Energy is one of the largest district energy companies in North America. Its 280-megawatt plant in downtown Vancouver provides heating and domestic hot water to 215 buildings through a 15-kilometer network of underground pipelines.
“Creative Energy has a 50-year history of providing reliable service to customers,” said Creative Energy President & Chief Executive Officer, Krishnan Iyer. “The addition of these B&W boilers to our downtown system will further improve efficiency and provide redundancy to the planned installation of low carbon energy generation in the near term.”
Engineering for the boilers is underway and delivery is scheduled for Spring 2021.
With more than 5,000 units and 150 years of experience, B&W Thermal’s water-tube package and industrial boilers are engineered to meet unique capacity, space, fuel, emissions, transportation, installation and other requirements. They offer reliable power with low emissions, low auxiliary power requirements, simple operation, low maintenance and can be tailored for a variety of fuel options.
