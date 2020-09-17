|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:30 | 18.09.2020
Babcock & Wilcox Thermal to Supply Superheater Components to U.S. Power Customer
Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Thermal segment will design, manufacture and supply new superheater components for a B&W Universal Pressure supercritical (highly efficient) boiler at Luminant’s Oak Grove Power Plant near Franklin, Texas. The plant provides low-emissions power to more than one million central Texas homes and businesses.
Engineering is underway for the contract, which was awarded to B&W’s subsidiary, The Babcock & Wilcox Company. Components will be manufactured in B&W’s Monterrey, Mexico, facility.
“B&W Thermal serves an essential role in maintaining the global power plant fleet,” said B&W Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. “Now more than ever, it’s important that plants continue to operate efficiently, and we’re proud to supply reliable, cost-effective technologies to help customers across a wide range of industries meet emission standards. We thank Luminant for the opportunity to supply components for this important boiler maintenance project.”
Material delivery to Oak Grove is scheduled for February 2021.
B&W Universal Pressure boilers are designed to operate at highly efficient steam outlet temperatures of approximately 1100° F and at supercritical pressures, producing power with lower overall emissions than subcritical pressure boilers.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer