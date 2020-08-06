ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:40 | 06.08.2020
Babcock & Wilcox to Webcast Discussion of Its Second Quarter 2020 Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) (B&W or the “Company”) expects to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 5 p.m. ET.

B&W Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Young and B&W Chief Financial Officer Louis Salamone will discuss the Company’s second quarter 2020 results. A news release detailing the results is expected to be issued before the market opens on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet on B&W’s Investor Relations site. The dial-in number for participants in the U.S. is (833) 513-0549; the dial-in number for participants outside the U.S. is (778) 560-2572. The conference ID for all participants is 7096328. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website for a limited time.
About B&WHeadquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on Twitter @BabcockWilcox and learn more at www.babcock.com.View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806006063/en/

