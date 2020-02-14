|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 14.02.2020
Badger Meter Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; Renews Share Repurchase Program
The Board of Directors of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of seventeen cents ($0.17) per share, payable on March 13, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2020.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors authorized a limited, three-year stock repurchase program that allows the Company to purchase up to 400,000 shares on the open market (or in privately negotiated transactions) at prevailing prices, to be used for issuance under the Company’s stock-based employee benefit plans, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other factors.
