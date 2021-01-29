|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:30 | 29.01.2021
Badger Meter Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
Net earnings and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $13.1 million and $0.45, respectively, compared to $12.3 million and $0.42 in the comparable prior year period.
Deployed $29.1 million, net of cash acquired, for s::can GmbH (“s::can”) effective November 1, 2020, adding online water quality monitoring to existing trusted Badger Meter solutions.
Strong incremental profitability with a 70 basis point increase in operating profit margins.
Net earnings and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $49.3 million and $1.69, respectively, compared to $47.2 million and $1.61 in the comparable prior year period.
Generated $89.6 million of cash provided by operations, an 11% increase year-over-year.
“Badger Meter delivered another quarter of strong performance and an outstanding year in light of the many and varied challenges associated with managing through the pandemic,” said Kenneth C. Bockhorst, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our performance is the direct result of the durability of our business model and the efforts of our employees across the globe who have helped us safely maintain our operations and serve customers.”
Operating margins of 15.1% were 10 basis points lower than the prior year’s 15.2%. Gross margin increased $2.9 million year-over-year, and gross margin percent increased 100 basis points to 39.2% from the prior year’s 38.2%. The quarter benefitted from favorable sales mix with higher SaaS, cellular radio and ultrasonic meter sales and favorable facility utilization. Margins were also supported by positive price/cost dynamics, the result of strategic pricing initiatives in advance of rising brass input costs. These benefits were partially offset by a discrete network sunset provision associated with future equipment upgrades for early-stage Code Division Multiple Access (“CDMA”) radio endpoints for a limited number of North American customers, along with the acquisition-related fair value step-up of acquired s::can inventory.
Selling, engineering and administration (“SEA”) expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 of $27.1 million increased $2.3 million from the prior year’s $24.8 million with the inclusion of s::can and resulting acquisition-related intangible amortization along with higher personnel costs, partially offset by lower travel and other pandemic-impacted expenses. SEA leverage was 24.1% up from 23.0% in the comparable prior year quarter. The tax rate of 22.6% was modestly lower than the prior year’s 24.3%.
“While we anticipate the overall economic environment will remain uncertain, we are confident in our strategic growth plans and the fundamental long-term drivers of our offerings. Leveraging our industry-leading ORION® Cellular endpoints, along with current and future communication and software technologies, we are creating robust digital solutions to operationalize real-time data into actionable insights that drive better results and optimize operations. The inclusion of the recently acquired s::can and ATi portfolio of comprehensive and scalable water quality monitoring solutions will now allow us to deliver real-time water quality data to our customers. Access to real-time, on demand water quality parameters will enable water utilities to improve operational security, awareness and efficiency, while our industrial customers will benefit from process and discharge water quality monitoring.”
“Our order backlog, sales momentum, and encouraging pipeline of potential business gives us confidence as we start the new year. Our teams continue to focus on what we can control as we serve our customers and maintain safe operating environments. While strategic pricing initiatives have and continue to be implemented, the recent rapid and significant escalation in brass costs may be an impediment to near-term margin expansion opportunities.”
Bockhorst concluded, “Badger Meter is a company that has successfully managed through challenges over its 115-year history, and this pandemic is no exception. We are fortunate to navigate through this environment from a position of strength. We believe that the combination of our talented team, resilient portfolio of solutions and strong balance sheet uniquely position Badger Meter for success in 2021 and beyond as we work to protect the world’s most precious resource.”
BADGER METER, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS(in thousands, except share and earnings per share data)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
112,329
$
107,556
$
425,544
$
424,625
68,274
66,431
257,295
261,097
44,055
41,125
168,249
163,528
27,093
24,782
103,093
101,380
16,962
16,343
65,156
62,148
12
(27
)
30
253
36
165
145
288
16,914
16,205
64,981
61,607
3,820
3,931
15,638
14,430
13,094
$
12,274
$
49,343
$
47,177
0.45
$
0.42
$
1.70
$
1.63
0.45
$
0.42
$
1.69
$
1.61
29,057,249
29,039,296
29,052,301
29,028,204
29,257,929
29,227,804
29,229,868
29,220,165
BADGER METER, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS(in thousands) Assets
December 31,
2020
2019
72,273
$
48,871
61,689
61,365
81,586
81,948
5,303
7,910
220,851
200,094
82,705
85,761
53,598
48,163
22,518
16,617
88,708
71,258
468,380
$
421,893
–
$
4,480
34,923
31,523
14,617
12,754
15,659
8,490
65,199
57,247
5,696
876
36,226
32,702
361,259
331,068
468,380
$
421,893
BADGER METER, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS(in thousands) Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedDecember 31,December 31,December 31,December 31,
2019
2020
2019
13,094
$
12,274
$
49,343
$
47,177
3,121
2,881
12,253
11,569
3,160
3,254
12,963
12,577
(3,483
)
(1,542
)
(3,082
)
(1,524
)
(365
)
110
206
(40
)
374
332
1,415
1,214
(148
)
896
3,036
5,451
(59
)
3,039
5,129
(1,220
)
(6,876
)
757
(391
)
11,642
(1,347
)
(1,926
)
(3,522
)
(7,732
)
8,429
(500
)
12,228
1,600
2,806
7,301
40,235
33,537
15,900
19,575
89,578
80,714
(3,204
)
(1,907
)
(9,059
)
(7,496
)
(29,134
)
–
(29,134
)
–
(32,338
)
(1,907
)
(38,193
)
(7,496
)
–
–
(4,600
)
(13,500
)
(1,001
)
(905
)
(1,001
)
(2,555
)
(5,232
)
(4,943
)
(20,340
)
(18,595
)
553
998
1,058
1,961
(182
)
(1,848
)
(3,116
)
(5,207
)
54
44
180
187
(5,808
)
(6,654
)
(27,819
)
(37,709
)
618
129
(164
)
276
(21,628
)
11,143
23,402
35,785
93,901
37,728
48,871
13,086
72,273
$
48,871
$
72,273
$
48,871
