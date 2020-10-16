|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:30 | 16.10.2020
Badger Meter Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Strong incremental profitability with a 210 basis point increase in operating profit margins.
Net earnings and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $14.9 million and $0.51, respectively, compared to $12.7 million and $0.44 in the comparable prior year period.
Generated $21 million of cash provided by operations representing strong earnings conversion, ending the quarter with $94 million in cash on the balance sheet.
Operating margins of 17.2% were 210 basis points higher than the prior year’s 15.1%. Gross profit margins were strong at 39.6%, a 120 basis point increase over the prior year’s 38.4%. The favorable product sales mix trend continued with higher software-as-a-service (SaaS), cellular radio and ultrasonic meter sales benefitting margins. In addition, the prior year included a discrete, non-recurring warranty provision for a previously installed product solution outside North America.
Selling, engineering and administration (“SEA”) expenses in the third quarter of 2020 of $25.5 million increased a modest $0.3 million from the prior year’s $25.2 million as higher personnel costs were partially offset by lower travel and other pandemic-impacted expenses. SEA leverage improved to 22.5% from 23.2% in the comparable prior year quarter. The tax rate of 23.9% was slightly higher than the prior year’s 22.1%.
“In summary, I am proud of how our team performed in a coordinated and collaborative way. We continue to make strong progress on our strategic growth plans and providing the best service possible to customers, while doing our part to limit the spread of COVID-19,” stated Bockhorst.
We believe our long term opportunities for growth remain intact, and COVID-19 has spotlighted some of the benefits of our smart water solutions including remote-read AMI offerings and remote-actuated flow control meters. Our infrastructure-free ORION® Cellular radios and BEACON® software solution enable the safe, efficient and sustainable delivery of actionable data and insights to utilities allowing for remote monitoring and control of critical operations. We are well-positioned to further augment these data-driven technology solutions and help our customers resourcefully address their varied challenges.
While we cannot control the cadence of orders, we can and will build on our successes from the first nine months of the year and leverage those in the fourth quarter and into 2021. Our strong cash generation and balance sheet allow us to nimbly execute our capital allocation strategy. This involves investing to grow our business organically and through acquisitions that are consistent with our vision and objectives, as well as returning cash to shareholders via dividends, with this past August marking the 28th consecutive year of increased dividends.”
Bockhorst concluded, “Badger Meter has performed well during the pandemic due to the resiliency of our end markets and the competitive advantages we have created with our innovative offerings. With our deep customer and supplier relationships, incredible employees and relentless innovation focus, I am confident in our long term growth prospects. As the world evolves with the pandemic, we remain focused on our goal of protecting the world’s most precious resource.”
BADGER METER, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS(in thousands, except share and earnings per share data) Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
113,587
$
108,646
$
313,214
$
317,069
68,564
66,976
189,019
194,666
45,023
41,670
124,195
122,403
25,509
25,225
76,001
76,598
19,514
16,445
48,194
45,805
(46
)
66
18
280
21
41
109
123
19,539
16,338
48,067
45,402
4,678
3,617
11,818
10,499
14,861
$
12,721
$
36,249
$
34,903
$
0.51
$
0.44
$
1.25
$
1.20
$
0.51
$
0.44
$
1.24
$
1.19
29,048,683
29,013,573
29,049,675
29,022,080
29,220,497
29,193,338
29,219,537
29,215,192
BADGER METER, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS(in thousands) Assets
December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
93,901
$
48,871
57,706
61,365
76,987
81,948
4,156
7,910
232,750
200,094
82,435
85,761
42,884
48,163
19,309
16,617
71,258
71,258
448,636
$
421,893
–
$
4,480
37,791
31,523
12,671
12,754
9,730
8,490
60,192
57,247
2,649
876
34,252
32,702
351,543
331,068
448,636
$
421,893
BADGER METER, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS(in thousands)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
14,861
$
12,721
$
36,249
$
34,903
3,154
2,625
9,132
8,688
3,320
3,026
9,803
9,323
9
33
401
18
114
117
571
(150
)
336
328
1,041
882
(3,454
)
(1,473
)
3,184
4,555
118
(1,694
)
5,188
(4,259
)
2,599
1,744
(2,175
)
10,885
(575
)
(1,860
)
6,485
(5,806
)
910
4,669
3,799
2,100
6,531
7,515
37,429
26,236
21,392
20,236
73,678
61,139
(2,276
)
(1,123
)
(5,855
)
(5,589
)
(2,276
)
(1,123
)
(5,855
)
(5,589
)
(4,600
)
–
(4,600
)
(13,500
)
–
–
–
(1,650
)
(5,230
)
(4,936
)
(15,108
)
(13,652
)
27
215
505
963
(61
)
(522
)
(2,934
)
(3,358
)
33
46
126
142
(9,831
)
(5,197
)
(22,011
)
(31,055
)
(585
)
(82
)
(782
)
147
8,700
13,834
45,030
24,642
85,201
23,894
48,871
13,086
93,901
$
37,728
$
93,901
$
37,728
