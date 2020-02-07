|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:00 | 07.02.2020
Baker Hughes Announces January 2020 Rig Counts
Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for January 2020 was 1,078, down 26 from the 1,104 counted in December 2019, and up 54 from the 1,024 counted in January 2019. The international offshore rig count for January 2020 was 245, down 12 from the 257 counted in December 2019, and up 3 from the 242 counted in January 2019.
The average U.S. rig count for January 2020 was 791, down 13 from the 804 counted in December 2019, and down 274 from the 1,065 counted in January 2019. The average Canadian rig count for January 2020 was 204, up 69 from the 135 counted in December 2019, and up 28 from the 176 counted in January 2019.
The worldwide rig count for January 2020 was 2,073, up 30 from the 2,043 counted in December 2020, and down 192 from the 2,265 counted in January 2019.
January 2020 Rig Counts
34
179
-12
154
37
191
168
27
195
36
133
-6
100
39
139
55
31
86
26
114
-4
90
28
118
89
20
109
58
430
0
371
59
430
339
63
402
91
222
-4
132
94
226
131
101
232
21
791
-13
781
23
804
1,044
21
1,065
2
204
69
133
2
135
173
3
176
The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The Company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.
The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the last working day of the first week of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available on our website.
