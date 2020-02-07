ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Baker Hughes Announces January 2020 Rig Counts

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for January 2020 was 1,078, down 26 from the 1,104 counted in December 2019, and up 54 from the 1,024 counted in January 2019. The international offshore rig count for January 2020 was 245, down 12 from the 257 counted in December 2019, and up 3 from the 242 counted in January 2019.

The average U.S. rig count for January 2020 was 791, down 13 from the 804 counted in December 2019, and down 274 from the 1,065 counted in January 2019. The average Canadian rig count for January 2020 was 204, up 69 from the 135 counted in December 2019, and up 28 from the 176 counted in January 2019.

The worldwide rig count for January 2020 was 2,073, up 30 from the 2,043 counted in December 2020, and down 192 from the 2,265 counted in January 2019.

January 2020 Rig Counts
January2020December2019January2019LandOffshoreTotal
 
Month
Variance
 
LandOffshoreTotal
 

 
LandOffshoreTotal Latin America
145

34

179

-12

154

37

191

168

27

195
Europe
97

36

133

-6

100

39

139

55

31

86
Africa
88

26

114

-4

90

28

118

89

20

109
Middle East
372

58

430

0

371

59

430

339

63

402
Asia Pacific
131

91

222

-4

132

94

226

131

101

232
International8332451,078-268472571,1047822421,024 United States
770

21

791

-13

781

23

804

1,044

21

1,065
Canada
202

2

204

69

133

2

135

173

3

176
North America9722399556914259391,217241,241 Worldwide1,8052682,073301,7612822,0431,9992662,265 See note to editor at the bottom of this press release.
About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The Company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the last working day of the first week of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available on our website.
About Baker Hughes:
Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com
Note to editor: Starting in February 2020, the international rig count will be released on the last working day of the first week of the month.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005112/en/

