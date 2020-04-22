|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:00 | 22.04.2020
Baker Hughes Company Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) (“Baker Hughes” or the “Company”) announced results today for the first quarter of 2020.
$
5,532
$
6,944
$
5,693
(20
)%
(3
)%
Revenue
5,425
6,347
5,615
(15
)%
(3
)%
Operating income (loss)
(16,059
)
331
176
U
U
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)
240
546
273
(56
)%
(12
)%
Net income (loss) attributable to Baker Hughes
(10,210
)
48
32
U
U
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to Baker Hughes
70
179
76
(61
)%
(8
)%
EPS attributable to Class A shareholders
(15.64
)
0.07
0.06
U
U
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) attributable to Class A shareholders
0.11
0.27
0.15
(59
)%
(27
)%
Cash flow from operating activities
478
1,357
(184
)
(65
)%
F
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
152
1,053
(419
)
(86
)%
F
“During the first quarter, the macro environment changed rapidly. The sudden demand shock from COVID-19 combined with rising global oil supply drove a 67% decline in oil prices during the first quarter. Looking forward, the outlook for oil and gas demand and supply appears equally uncertain, and it will largely be driven by the pace of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the supply response that ultimately materializes.
“To navigate this challenging environment, we have taken decisive actions in an effort to cut costs, accelerate structural changes, and deploy technology and optimize processes that can lower costs for our customers. This includes reducing capital expenditures by more than 20% versus 2019, executing a restructuring plan to right size our operations for anticipated activity levels and market conditions, as well as continuing to deliver on our portfolio evolution strategy. While accelerated, these actions are in line with broader changes that we outlined previously to improve margins and operating efficiency.
“As we look forward, Baker Hughes’ portfolio remains uniquely positioned to navigate the challenging market environment. Our strong backlog of longer-cycle projects and aftermarket services provides greater stability as our shorter-cycle businesses encounter pressure from the dramatic declines in activity. We remain committed to delivering critical technology that helps our customers operate more efficiently, lowering their cost and improving their outcomes,” concluded Simonelli.
In another example, the TPS segment helped move our customer’s project forward in the quarter by conducting the first remote string test, a critical process required to ensure the engineering, functionality and performance of the Company’s turbomachinery equipment prior to installation. TPS performed a virtual string test on the first compression train for Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass project using cutting-edge virtual technology to connect 21 experts in five cities around the world to facilitate, run and observe the test while maintaining safe working practices due to COVID-19.
In addition, OFS was awarded a multi-year artificial lift contract by a major global operator in Sub-Sahara Africa. Under the contract, Baker Hughes will provide electrical submersible pumps, as well as installation, monitoring, repair and maintenance services for 100% of the customer’s artificial lift scope.
Baker Hughes’ Oilfield Equipment (OFE) segment also continued to gain traction in the quarter with Subsea Connect solutions, securing several contracts with Equinor in Norway. This includes a contract to provide spare and replacement flexible pipe systems, including risers, flowlines, and topside jumpers across multiple fields in the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS). In addition, OFE booked a second contract with Equinor to provide subsea production equipment and services in the North Sea. These two awards build on the strong relationship with the customer and help to expand OFE’s presence in an important market.
Baker Hughes’ TPS segment continued the momentum in its offshore production business in the quarter, securing six contracts to supply turbomachinery equipment for three floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units offshore Brazil. This includes a combined cycle solution together with High Pressure compression, which is an industry first for an FPSO, and will help the customer to significantly reduce its carbon footprint. Across all of the secured projects, TPS will provide LM2500+G4 gas turbines, steam generators and turbines, electric motor-driven compressors, and related turbomachinery equipment.
Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has also supported communities where it operates globally. Baker Hughes has been working collaboratively with partners to identify, test and now safely deliver 3D-printed parts critical for protective gear needed by first responders. Baker Hughes is committed to this effort to apply the highest and best use of unique 3D-printing capabilities. All design time, labor and parts are being donated by Baker Hughes.
In addition, Baker Hughes’ Digital Solutions (DS) segment continues to support customers in a number of end markets outside of oil and gas, including the medical field. DS’ Waygate Technologies business leveraged its industrial X-ray and CT systems to work with digital manufacturing company 3D Systems to develop open-source CAD files for previously unproduceable ventilator parts, allowing additive manufacturers to produce ventilators faster than typical production methods.
$
3,147
$
3,284
$
2,997
(4
)%
5
%
Oilfield Equipment
492
1,104
766
(55
)%
(36
)%
Turbomachinery & Process Solutions
1,394
1,910
1,271
(27
)%
10
%
Digital Solutions
500
645
659
(23
)%
(24
)%
5,532
$
6,944
$
5,693
(20
)%
(3
)%
Orders for the quarter were $5,532 million, down 20% sequentially and down 3% year-over-year. The sequential decline was a result of lower order intake across all segments, primarily driven by seasonal declines in Oilfield Equipment and Turbomachinery & Process Solutions. Equipment orders were down 34% sequentially and service orders were down 9%.
Year-over-year, the decline in orders was driven by Digital Solutions and Oilfield Equipment, partially offset by year-over-year growth in Turbomachinery & Process Solutions and Oilfield Services. Year-over-year equipment orders were down 4% and service orders were down 2%.
The Company’s total book-to-bill ratio in the quarter was 1.0; the equipment book-to-bill ratio in the quarter was 1.0.
Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) in the first quarter ended at $22.7 billion, a decrease of $0.2 billion from the fourth quarter of 2019. Equipment RPO was $7.9 billion, down 3% sequentially. Services RPO was $14.9 billion, flat sequentially.
$
3,139
$
3,292
$
2,986
(5
)%
5
%
Oilfield Equipment
712
765
735
(7
)%
(3
)%
Turbomachinery & Process Solutions
1,085
1,632
1,302
(33
)%
(17
)%
Digital Solutions
489
659
592
(26
)%
(17
)%
5,425
$
6,347
$
5,615
(15
)%
(3
)%
Revenue for the quarter was $5,425 million, a decrease of 15%, sequentially. The decline was a result of seasonal declines across all segments.
Compared to the same quarter last year, revenue was down 3%. The primary driver of the decline was lower market activity.
$
206
$
235
$
176
(12
)%
17
%
Oilfield Equipment
(8
)
16
12
U
U
Turbomachinery & Process Solutions
134
305
118
(56
)%
13
%
Digital Solutions
29
109
68
(73
)%
(57
)%
Total segment operating income
361
665
373
(46
)%
(3
)%
Corporate
(122
)
(118
)
(100
)
(3
)%
(21
)%
Goodwill impairment
(14,773
)
—
—
U
U
Inventory impairment
(160
)
—
—
U
U
Restructuring, impairment & other charges
(1,325
)
(159
)
(62
)
U
U
Separation and merger related
(41
)
(57
)
(34
)
(28
)%
22
%
)
331
176
U
U
240
$
546
$
273
(56
)%
(12
)%
Operating income for the quarter was negatively impacted by approximately $100 million as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This impact was driven primarily by supply chain disruptions and lower direct sales into the Asia Pacific and Europe regions.
Adjusted operating income (a non-GAAP measure) for the first quarter of 2020 was $240 million, which excludes adjustments totaling $16,299 million before tax, mainly related to asset impairments, restructuring and separation related charges. A complete list of the adjusting items and associated reconciliation from GAAP has been provided in Table 1a in the section entitled “Charges and Credits.” Adjusted operating income for the first quarter was down 56% sequentially, driven by seasonal declines across all segments. Adjusted operating income was down 12% year-over-year driven by lower margins in Digital Solutions and Oilfield Equipment, partially offset with margin expansion in Turbomachinery & Process Solutions and Oilfield Services.
Depreciation and amortization for the first quarter of 2020 was $355 million.
Corporate costs were $122 million in the first quarter of 2020, up 3% sequentially and up 21% year-over-year.
GAAP diluted loss per share was $(15.64). Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.11. Excluded from adjusted diluted earnings per share were all items listed in Table 1a in the section entitled “Charges and Credits” as well as the “other adjustments (non-operating)” found in Table 1b. In the first quarter of 2020, in response to the impact on our business from the significant decline in oil and gas prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, we recorded restructuring, impairment, and other charges, including inventory impairments and separation related charges, totaling $1,526 million primarily related to product line rationalization and reducing headcount in certain geographical locations. In addition, we recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge in our Oilfield Services and Oilfield Equipment segments totaling $14,773 million.
Cash flow from operating activities were $478 million for the first quarter of 2020. Free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure) for the quarter was $152 million. A reconciliation from GAAP has been provided in Table 1c in the section entitled “Charges and Credits.”
Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from disposal of assets, were $325 million for the first quarter of 2020.
$
3,139
$
3,292
$
2,986
(5
)%
5
%
Operating income
$
206
$
235
$
176
(12
)%
17
%
Operating income margin
6.6
%
7.1
%
5.9
%
(0.6
)pts
0.7
pts
Oilfield Services (OFS) revenue of $3,139 million for the first quarter decreased by $153 million, or 5%, sequentially.
North America revenue was $1,018 million, down 2% sequentially. International revenue was $2,121 million, a decrease of 6% sequentially, driven by Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. From a product line perspective, the sequential decline of 5% in OFS was driven primarily by international Pressure Pumping, Drilling Services, Artificial Lift, and Completions.
Segment operating income before tax for the quarter was $206 million. Operating income for the first quarter of 2020 was down $28 million, or 12%, sequentially, primarily driven by seasonally lower volume, unfavorable foreign exchange, and impacts from COVID-19.
$
492
$
1,104
$
766
(55
)%
(36
)%
Revenue
$
712
$
765
$
735
(7
)%
(3
)%
Operating income (loss)
$
(8
)
$
16
$
12
U
U
Operating income margin
(1.1
)%
2.1
%
1.6
%
(3.2
)pts
(2.7
)pts
Oilfield Equipment (OFE) orders were down $274 million, or 36%, year-over-year, driven primarily lower orders in Subsea Production Systems and Services businesses. Equipment orders were down 51% driven by lower order volume in the Subsea Production Systems business, partially offset by higher orders in the Flexible Pipe Systems and Drilling Systems businesses. Services orders were down 9%.
OFE revenue of $712 million for the quarter decreased $23 million, or 3%, year-over-year. The decline was driven by lower volume in the Surface Pressure Control and Services businesses. These decreases were partially offset by higher volume in the Subsea Production Systems and Flexible Pipe businesses.
Segment operating loss before tax for the quarter was $8 million, down $20 million year-over-year. The decline was driven primarily by impacts from COVID-19, lower volume and lower cost productivity.
$
1,394
$
1,910
$
1,271
(27
)%
10
%
Revenue
$
1,085
$
1,632
$
1,302
(33
)%
(17
)%
Operating income
$
134
$
305
$
118
(56
)%
13
%
Operating income margin
12.3
%
18.7
%
9.1
%
(6.4
)pts
3.3
pts
Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) orders were up 10% year-over-year. Equipment orders were up 8% and service orders were up 11%.
TPS revenue of $1,085 million for the quarter decreased $217 million, or 17%, year-over-year. The decrease was driven by lower equipment and services revenue as well as business dispositions, partially offset by higher revenue in the Flow and Process Technologies business. Equipment revenue in the quarter represented 32% of total segment revenue, and Service revenue represented 68% of total segment revenue.
Segment operating income before tax for the quarter was $134 million, up $16 million, or 13%, year-over-year. The increase was driven primarily by business mix and cost productivity, partially offset by lower volume.
$
500
$
645
$
659
(23
)%
(24
)%
Revenue
$
489
$
659
$
592
(26
)%
(17
)%
Operating income
$
29
$
109
$
68
(73
)%
(57
)%
Operating income margin
6.0
%
16.6
%
11.5
%
(10.5
)pts
(5.5
)pts
Digital Solutions (DS) orders were down 24% year-over-year, driven primarily by lower order intake across all businesses driven by COVID-19.
DS revenue of $489 million for the quarter decreased 17% year-over-year, mainly driven by lower volume across most businesses, as a result of COVID-19.
Segment operating income before tax for the quarter was $29 million, down 57% year-over-year. The decrease year-over-year was primarily driven by the impact of COVID-19.
$
(16,059
)
$
331
$
176
Separation, merger & integration related
41
57
34
Goodwill impairment
14,773
—
—
Restructuring, impairment & other
1,325
159
62
Inventory impairment
160
—
—
Total operating income adjustments
16,299
216
97
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)
$
240
$
546
$
273
Table 1a reconciles operating income (loss), which is the directly comparable financial result determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), to adjusted operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure). Adjusted operating income excludes the impact of certain identified items.
$
(10,210
)
$
48
$
32
Total operating income adjustments (identified items)
16,299
216
97
Tax on total adjustments
(84
)
(9
)
(9
)
Total adjustments, net of income tax
16,215
207
88
Less: adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interests
5,935
76
44
Adjustments attributable to Baker Hughes
10,280
131
44
Adjusted net income attributable to Baker Hughes (non-GAAP)
$
70
$
179
$
76
Denominator:
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding diluted
654
653
516
Adjusted earnings per Class A share— diluted (non-GAAP)
$
0.11
$
0.27
$
0.15
Table 1b reconciles net income (loss) attributable to Baker Hughes, which is the directly comparable financial result determined in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted net income attributable to Baker Hughes (a non-GAAP financial measure). Adjusted net income attributable to Baker Hughes excludes the impact of certain identified items.
$
478
$
1,357
$
(184
)
Add: cash used in capital expenditures, net of proceeds from disposal of assets
(325
)
(304
)
(235
)
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
$
152
$
1,053
$
(419
)
Table 1c reconciles net cash flows from operating activities, which is the directly comparable financial result determined in accordance with GAAP, to free cash flow (a non-GAAP financial measure). Free cash flow is defined as net cash flows from operating activities less expenditures for capital assets plus proceeds from disposal of assets.
Management provides non-GAAP financial measures in Tables 1a, 1b, and 1c because it believes such measures are widely accepted financial indicators used by investors and analysts to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance and liquidity, and that these measures may be used by investors to make informed investment decisions.
$
5,425
$
5,615
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue
4,670
4,639
Selling, general and administrative
675
704
Goodwill impairment
14,773
—
Restructuring, impairment and other
1,325
62
Separation and merger related
41
34
Total costs and expenses
21,484
5,439
Operating income (loss)
(16,059
)
176
Other non operating income (loss), net
25
21
Interest expense, net
(59
)
(59
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(16,093
)
138
Provision for income taxes
(5
)
(67
)
Net income (loss)
(16,098
)
71
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(5,888
)
39
Net income (loss) attributable to Baker Hughes Company
$
(10,210
)
$
32
Per share amounts:
Basic and diluted income (loss) per Class A common share
$
(15.64
)
$
0.06
Weighted average shares:
Class A basic
653
515
Class A diluted
653
516
Cash dividend per Class A common share
$
0.18
$
0.18
Cash and cash equivalents (1)
$
3,010
$
3,249
Current receivables, net
6,148
6,416
Inventories, net
4,534
4,608
All other current assets
961
949
Total current assets
14,653
15,222
Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation
5,997
6,240
Goodwill
5,878
20,690
Other intangible assets, net
4,576
5,381
Contract and other deferred assets
1,826
1,881
All other assets
4,299
3,955
Total assets (1)
$
37,229
$
53,369
Accounts payable
$
3,991
$
4,268
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt (1)
210
321
Progress collections and deferred income
3,196
2,870
All other current liabilities
2,744
2,555
Total current liabilities
10,141
10,014
Long-term debt
6,285
6,301
Liabilities for pensions and other employee benefits
1,025
1,079
All other liabilities
1,793
1,476
Equity
17,985
34,499
Total liabilities and equity
$
37,229
$
53,369
Net income (loss)
$
(16,098
)
$
71
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
355
350
Goodwill impairment
14,773
—
Other asset impairments
1,103
—
Working capital
183
(394
)
Other operating items, net
162
(211
)
Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities
478
(184
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Expenditures for capital assets, net of proceeds from disposal of assets
(325
)
(235
)
Other investing items, net
7
(21
)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(318
)
(256
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net repayment of borrowings
(115
)
(48
)
Dividends paid
(118
)
(93
)
Distributions to GE
(68
)
(94
)
Other financing items, net
(26
)
3
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(327
)
(232
)
Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(72
)
22
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(239
)
(650
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
3,249
3,723
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
3,010
$
3,073
Our expectations regarding our business outlook and business plans; the business plans of our customers; oil and natural gas market conditions; cost and availability of resources; economic, legal and regulatory conditions, and other matters are only our forecasts regarding these matters.
These forward-looking statements, including forecasts, may be substantially different from actual results, which are affected by many risks, along with the following risk factors and the timing of any of these risk factors:
Restructuring – Our restructuring plans may not be successful and achieve the expected result; continued deterioration of market conditions, whether due to the continued spread of COVID-19 or other events could result in further restructuring costs and impairments.
COVID-19 – The continued spread of the COVID-19 virus and the continuation of the measures to try to contain the virus, such as travel bans and restrictions, quarantines, shelter in place orders, and shutdowns, and the related uncertainties.
GE Separation – The failure to successfully eliminate dependencies on GE or a failure by GE to supply products and services to us in accordance with applicable contractual terms could have a material effect on our business.
Economic and political conditions – the impact of worldwide economic conditions; the effect that declines in credit availability may have on worldwide economic growth and demand for hydrocarbons; foreign currency exchange fluctuations and changes in the capital markets in locations where we operate; and the impact of government disruptions and sanctions.
Orders and RPO – our ability to execute on orders and RPO in accordance with agreed specifications, terms and conditions and convert those orders and RPO to revenue and cash.
Oil and gas market conditions – the level of petroleum industry exploration, development and production expenditures; the price of, volatility in pricing of, and the demand for crude oil and natural gas; drilling activity; drilling permits for and regulation of the shelf and the deepwater drilling; excess productive capacity; crude and product inventories; liquefied natural gas supply and demand; seasonal and other adverse weather conditions that affect the demand for energy; severe weather conditions, such as tornadoes and hurricanes, that affect exploration and production activities; Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (“OPEC”) policy and the adherence by OPEC nations to their OPEC production quotas.
Terrorism and geopolitical risks – war, military action, terrorist activities or extended periods of international conflict, particularly involving any petroleum-producing or -consuming regions; labor disruptions, civil unrest or security conditions where we operate; potentially burdensome taxation, expropriation of assets by governmental action; cybersecurity risks and cyber incidents or attacks; epidemic outbreaks.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer