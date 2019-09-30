13:00 | 22.01.2020

Baker Hughes Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Total Year 2019 Results

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) (“Baker Hughes” or the “Company”) announced results today for the fourth quarter and total year 2019.

Three Months Ended



Variance(in millions except per share amounts)December 31,

2019September 30,

2019December 31,

2018



SequentialYear-over-

year

Orders $ 6,944 $ 7,783 $ 6,884 (11)% 1% Revenue 6,347 5,882 6,264 8% 1% Operating income 331 297 382 11% (13)% Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) 546 422 498 30% 10% Net income attributable to Baker Hughes 48 57 131 (15)% (63)% Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to Baker Hughes 179 114 120 57% 49% EPS attributable to Class A shareholders 0.07 0.11 0.28 (30)% (74)% Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) attributable to Class A shareholders 0.27 0.21 0.26 30% 6% Cash flow from operating activities 1,357 360 1,090 F 25% Free cash flow (non-GAAP) 1,053 161 876 F 20%

“F” is used in most instances when variance is above 100%. Additionally, “U” is used in most instances when variance is below (100)%.

“We closed out a strong year of performance with solid results in the fourth quarter, delivering strong cash flow, strong orders in Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Oilfield Equipment (OFE), and better execution in Digital Solutions (DS). For the full year 2019, we achieved a number of key milestones, including 20% year-over-year order growth in TPS, almost 300 basis points of margin improvement in TPS, 12% order growth in OFE, and free cash flow of $1.2 billion. In addition, we accelerated our separation efforts from GE, launched our new company brand, and positioned ourselves to compete more effectively in a changing marketplace. I cannot thank our employees enough for their hard work and dedication to achieve our goals throughout the year,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, Baker Hughes Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we look ahead to 2020, we see a macro environment that is slowly improving, as well as a range of opportunities to further strengthen Baker Hughes on both a near-term and long-term basis. In the near-term, we continue to identify and execute on opportunities to improve our day-to-day operations and cash flow efficiency. On a longer-term basis, we see several attractive growth opportunities for our company, and we remain focused on positioning Baker Hughes for the upcoming energy transition and the digital transformation of the industry. “Overall, I am pleased with our fourth quarter results which closed out a solid 2019. As we look forward to 2020, we are clearly focused on executing our strategy and generating strong free cash flow, improving margins, and driving returns,” concluded Simonelli.

Quarter HighlightsWinning with Customers

Baker Hughes’ Oilfield Services (OFS) segment was awarded its largest-ever downstream chemicals contract in the quarter, becoming Valero’s largest hydrocarbon treatment provider with a term of five years. The award expands the company’s existing scope to include all 15 of Valero’s refineries globally. The companies’ longstanding relationship, and Baker Hughes’ consistent service delivery and leading chemical capabilities were key drivers of this important award. Also in the quarter, OFS continued to gain traction in its artificial lift product line. The company was awarded the majority scope for a major electrical submersible pump (ESP) tender with Saudi Aramco. This includes three long-term contracts to support all major projects in the country across onshore and offshore as well as sweet and harsh environments. Baker Hughes’ strong service delivery and track record with the customer were integral to this win. The OFE segment saw strong growth across its flexible pipe systems product line, with multiple awards from Petrobras in Brazil. This includes pre-salt production and gas injection contracts for various fields in water depths up to 2,500m. Baker Hughes also secured the flexible water alternating gas (WAG) jumpers and service lines contract for the first phase of the Mero project, (Mero I) by the Libra Consortium. Baker Hughes’ OFE segment continued to gain traction in the quarter with its Subsea Connect approach. The teams secured a number of subsea production wins in key markets, including offshore Australia and the North Sea, building on strong progress throughout 2019. Baker Hughes’ TPS segment was awarded a contract to supply turbomachinery equipment for Total S.A.’s Mozambique Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export facility. The company will provide two liquefaction trains, including six gas turbines and twelve centrifugal compressors. The project is Mozambique’s first onshore LNG export facility. The first two LNG trains are expected to produce approximately 12.9 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG. TPS continued the momentum in its on-and-offshore segment in the quarter, securing an important technology award for a floating, storage, production, and offloading vessel (FPSO) offshore Latin America. Baker Hughes will provide the power generation equipment for the FPSO, including four LM2500+G4 gas turbines. This award builds on strong progress through the year, as the company’s power generation and/or compression technology was selected for most of the major FPSO projects sanctioned in 2019. In the quarter, TPS’ NovaLT12 turbine reached an important milestone, starting operations at Lucart’s cogeneration plant in their paper mill in Diecimo, Italy. Developed by Baker Hughes, the NovaLT family of gas turbines provides a more-efficient, cleaner power generation solution for a broad range of industrial and emerging energy applications. Baker Hughes’ technology was selected for the cogeneration project for its ability to reduce emissions while improving efficiencies, demonstrating the strength and versatility of its portfolio. In DS, the Bently Nevada product line was awarded the first order for its Orbit 60 Series condition monitoring and protection system by a major North American utility provider. The order comes shortly after the system’s commercial launch in late 2019, demonstrating a strong commercial interest in the system’s features and capabilities. Bently Nevada is the gold standard of condition monitoring for critical assets, with more than 100,000 systems installed globally. Orbit 60 is DS’s next generation flagship system, raising the bar for digital transformation in the energy sector. With multiple test sites in operation today, Orbit 60 has enhanced cyber security features with greater flexibility and versatility than other available systems. DS was also awarded four orders for its Flare.IQ emissions reduction technology for multiple downstream projects across Asia, representing growing commercial interest outside of North America. A cornerstone of the company’s energy transition portfolio, Flare.IQ is an advanced flare control platform that reduces methane emissions, ensures high-efficiency flare combustion, and reduces steam usage in flare systems. Building on its proven track record and 50+ installations in North America, this win demonstrates the growing need for lower carbon technology and flare management on a global scale.

Technology and Innovation

In the fourth quarter, Baker Hughes, C3.ai, and Microsoft announced an alliance to bring enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to the energy industry on Microsoft Azure, an industry-leading cloud computing platform. This alliance will enable customers to streamline the adoption of scalable AI solutions for the energy industry that help promote safety, reliability, and sustainability. Baker Hughes’ DS segment continued to strengthen its capabilities, announcing technology partnerships with leading cyber security providers. This includes a collaboration with Tripwire Inc. to integrate industrial cybersecurity capabilities into its Nexus Controls SecurityST solution. DS is also teaming up with Trend Micro, one of the first cyber-security leaders in the industrial IoT space, to provide comprehensive protection across industrial control systems and operating technology environments. Baker Hughes’ OFS segment continued enhancing its chemicals capabilities in the Middle East. During the quarter, SABIC announced that it will partner with Baker Hughes to enable several water treatment and chemicals projects in Saudi Arabia. The team also broke ground on its first chemicals manufacturing facility in partnership with Saudi Aramco. These milestones support localization initiatives in the country and underpin Baker Hughes’ commitment to the Middle East region.

Leading the Energy Transition

During the quarter, Baker Hughes made a significant step towards its commitment to net-zero carbon equivalent emissions from operations by 2050 by entering into an agreement to purchase 100 percent of its Texas electricity from renewable sources. This agreement represents 12 percent of the company’s global carbon equivalent emissions and will result in a reduction of 1.2 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent emissions over the next ten years. Baker Hughes also reinforced its commitment to transparency and corporate responsibility, announcing its participation in the UN’s Global Compact initiative – a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices. In joining the UN Global Compact, Baker Hughes commits to align responsible business practices with the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, as well as take action in broader sustainable development goals.

Consolidated Results by Reporting SegmentConsolidated Orders by Reporting Segment(in millions)Three Months Ended



VarianceConsolidated segment ordersDecember 31,

2019September 30,

2019December 31,

2018



SequentialYear-over-

year

Oilfield Services $ 3,284 $ 3,354 $ 3,051 (2 )% 8 % Oilfield Equipment 1,104 1,029 1,041 7 % 6 % Turbomachinery & Process Solutions 1,910 2,784 2,123 (31 )% (10 )% Digital Solutions 645 616 668 5 % (4 )%

Total

$ 6,944 $ 7,783 $ 6,884 (11 )% 1 % Orders for the quarter were $6,944 million, down 11% sequentially and up 1% year-over-year. The sequential decline was a result of lower volume in Turbomachinery & Process Solutions, and Oilfield Services, partially offset with higher orders in Oilfield Equipment, and Digital Solutions. Equipment orders were down 23% sequentially and service orders were up 4%. Year-over-year, the orders growth was driven by Oilfield Equipment and Oilfield Services, partially offset by a decline in Turbomachinery & Process Solutions and Digital Solutions orders. Year-over-year equipment orders were up 1% and service orders were up 1%. The Company’s total book-to-bill ratio in the quarter was 1.1; the equipment book-to-bill ratio in the quarter was 1.2. Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) in the fourth quarter ended at $22.9 billion, an increase of $0.7 billion from the third quarter of 2019. Equipment RPO was $8.1 billion, up 10% sequentially. Services RPO was $14.8 billion.

Consolidated Revenue by Reporting Segment(in millions)Three Months Ended



VarianceConsolidated segment revenueDecember 31,

2019September 30,

2019December 31,

2018



SequentialYear-over-

year

Oilfield Services $ 3,292 $ 3,348 $ 3,062 (2 )% 7 % Oilfield Equipment 765 728 729 5 % 5 % Turbomachinery & Process Solutions 1,632 1,197 1,782 36 % (8 )% Digital Solutions 659 609 691 8 % (5 )%

Total

$ 6,347 $ 5,882 $ 6,264 8 % 1 % Revenue for the quarter was $6,347 million, an increase of $465 million, or 8%, sequentially. The increase was driven primarily by higher volume across most segments. Turbomachinery & Process Solutions was up 36%, Digital Solutions was up 8%, Oilfield Equipment was up 5% while Oilfield Services was down 2%. Compared to the same quarter last year, revenue was up 1%. Oilfield Services was up 7%, Oilfield Equipment was up 5% partially offset by Turbomachinery & Process Solutions down 8% and Digital Solutions down 5%.

Consolidated Operating Income by Reporting Segment(in millions)Three Months Ended



VarianceSegment operating incomeDecember 31,

2019September

30, 2019December 31,

2018



SequentialYear-over-

year

Oilfield Services $ 235 $ 274 $ 224 (14 )% 5 % Oilfield Equipment 16 14 12 14 % 28 % Turbomachinery & Process Solutions 305 161 257 89 % 19 % Digital Solutions 109 82 115 32 % (5 )% Total segment operating income 665 531 609 25 % 9 % Corporate (118 ) (109 ) (110 ) (8 )% (7 )% Inventory impairment — — (16 ) — % 100 % Restructuring, impairment & other charges (159 ) (71 ) (59 ) U U Separation and merger related (57 ) (54 ) (41 ) (5 )% (38 )%

Operating income

331 297 382 11 % (13 )%

Adjusted operating income*

$ 546 $ 422 $ 498 30 % 10 %

*Non-GAAP measure.”F” is used in most instances when variance is above 100%. Additionally, “U” is used in most instances when variance is below (100)%.

On a GAAP basis, operating income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $331 million. Operating income increased $34 million sequentially and decreased $51 million year-over-year. Total segment operating income was $665 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, up 25% sequentially and up 9% year-over-year. Adjusted operating income (a non-GAAP measure) for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $546 million, which excludes adjustments totaling $216 million before tax, mainly related to restructuring and separation related charges. A complete list of the adjusting items and associated reconciliation from GAAP has been provided in Table 1a in the section entitled “Charges and Credits.” Adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter was up $125 million, or 30% sequentially, driven by margin expansion across Turbomachinery & Process Solutions, Digital Solutions and Oilfield Equipment, partially offset by Oilfield Services. Adjusted operating income was up $49 million, or 10% year-over-year driven by margin expansion across Turbomachinery & Process Solutions and Oilfield Equipment, partially offset by Digital Solutions and Oilfield Services. Depreciation and amortization for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $354 million. Corporate costs were $118 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, up 8% sequentially and up 7% year-over-year.

Other Financial Items

Income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $212 million. GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.07. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.27. Excluded from adjusted diluted earnings per share were all items listed in Table 1a in the section entitled “Charges and Credits” as well as the “other adjustments (non-operating)” found in Table 1b. Cash flows generated from operating activities were $1,357 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure) for the quarter was $1,053 million. A reconciliation from GAAP has been provided in Table 1c in the section entitled “Charges and Credits.” Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from disposal of assets, were $304 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Results by Reporting SegmentThe following segment discussions and variance explanations are intended to reflect management’s view of the relevant comparisons of financial results on a sequential or year-over-year basis, depending on the business dynamics of the reporting segments.Oilfield Services(in millions)Three Months Ended



VarianceOilfield ServicesDecember 31,

2019September 30,

2019December 31,

2018



SequentialYear-over-

year

Revenue $ 3,292 $ 3,348 $ 3,062 (2 )% 7 % Operating income $ 235 $ 274 $ 224 (14 )% 5 % Operating income margin 7.1 % 8.2 % 7.3 % (1.1) pts (0.2) pts Oilfield Services (OFS) revenue of $3,292 million for the fourth quarter decreased by $57 million, or 2%, sequentially. North America revenue was $1,044 million, down 11% sequentially. International revenue was $2,248 million, an increase of 4% sequentially, driven by Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. From a product line perspective, the sequential decline of 2% in OFS was driven primarily by international Pressure Pumping, Drilling Services, and Completions. Segment operating income before tax for the quarter was $235 million. Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was down $39 million, or 14%, sequentially, primarily driven by lower volume and cost productivity.

Oilfield Equipment(in millions)Three Months Ended



VarianceOilfield EquipmentDecember 31,

2019September 30,

2019December 31,

2018



SequentialYear-over-

year

Orders $ 1,104 $ 1,029 $ 1,041 7 % 6 % Revenue $ 765 $ 728 $ 729 5 % 5 % Operating income $ 16 $ 14 $ 12 14 % 28 % Operating income margin 2.1 % 1.9 % 1.7 % 0.2 pts 0.4 pts Oilfield Equipment (OFE) orders were up $63 million, or 6%, year-over-year, driven primarily by higher equipment order intake. Equipment orders were up 3% driven by higher order volume in the Flexible Pipe and Surface Pressure Control businesses. Services orders were up 16%. OFE revenue of $765 million for the quarter increased $36 million, or 5%, year-over-year. The increase was driven by higher volume in the Subsea Production Systems business, Services business, and Offshore business. These increases were partially offset by lower volume in the Flexible Pipe and Surface Pressure Control businesses. Segment operating income before tax for the quarter was $16 million, up $3 million year-over-year. The increase was driven primarily by higher volume.

Turbomachinery & Process Solutions(in millions)Three Months Ended



VarianceTurbomachinery & Process SolutionsDecember 31,

2019September 30,

2019December 31,

2018



SequentialYear-over-

year

Orders $ 1,910 $ 2,784 $ 2,123 (31 )% (10 )% Revenue $ 1,632 $ 1,197 $ 1,782 36 % (8 )% Operating income $ 305 $ 161 $ 257 89 % 19 % Operating income margin 18.7 % 13.5 % 14.4 % 5.2 pts 4.3 pts Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) orders were down 10% year-over-year. Equipment orders were down 16% and service orders were down 4%. TPS revenue of $1,632 million for the quarter decreased $150 million, or 8%, year-over-year. The decrease was driven by lower equipment and installation revenue, partially offset by higher services volume. Equipment revenue in the quarter represented 38% of total segment revenue, and Service revenue represented 62% of total segment revenue. Segment operating income before tax for the quarter was $305 million, up $48 million, or 19%, year-over-year. The increase was driven primarily by business mix and cost productivity, partially offset by lower volume.

Digital Solutions(in millions)Three Months Ended



VarianceDigital SolutionsDecember 31,

2019September 30,

2019December 31,

2018



SequentialYear-over-

year

Orders $ 645 $ 616 $ 668 5 % (4 )% Revenue $ 659 $ 609 $ 691 8 % (5 )% Operating income $ 109 $ 82 $ 115 32 % (5 )% Operating income margin 16.6 % 13.5 % 16.7 % 3.0 pts (0.1) pts Digital Solutions (DS) orders were down 4% year-over-year, driven primarily by lower order intake in the Measurement & Sensing and Pipeline & Process Solutions businesses. DS revenue of $659 million for the quarter decreased 5% year-over-year, mainly driven by the Controls and Pipeline & Process Solutions businesses, partially offset by volume growth in the Bently business. Segment operating income before tax for the quarter was $109 million, down 5% year-over-year. The decrease year-over-year was primarily driven by lower volume.

2019 Total Year Results



Twelve Months Ended



OrdersDecember 31, 2019December 31, 2018Variance

Year-over-year

Oilfield Services $ 12,902 $ 11,569 12% Oilfield Equipment 3,517 3,129 12% Turbomachinery and Process Solutions 7,947 6,624 20% Digital Solutions 2,607 2,583 1%

Total Orders$26,973



$23,904



13%



Revenue

Oilfield Services $ 12,889 $ 11,617 11% Oilfield Equipment 2,921 2,641 11% Turbomachinery and Process Solutions 5,536 6,015 (8)% Digital Solutions 2,492 2,604 (4)%

Total Revenue$23,838



$22,877



4%



Segment operating income

Oilfield Services $ 917 $ 785 17% Oilfield Equipment 55 — F Turbomachinery and Process Solutions 719 621 16% Digital Solutions 343 390 (12)% Total segment operating income

2,035



1,796



13%

Corporate (433 ) (405 ) (7)% Inventory impairment and related — (105 ) 100% Restructuring, impairment & other (342 ) (433 ) 21% Separation and merger related (184 ) (153 ) (20)%

Operating income1,074



701



53%Adjusted operating income(a)$1,602



$1,391



15%

(a) Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, excludes inventory impairment, restructuring, impairment & other charges, and separation and merger related costs from GAAP operating income.

Charges & CreditsTable 1a. Reconciliation of GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income/(Loss)



Three Months Ended(in millions)December 31,

2019September 30,

2019December 31,

2018

Operating income (GAAP) $ 331 $ 297 $ 382 Separation, merger & integration related 57 54 41 Restructuring, impairment & other 159 71 59 Inventory impairment — — 16 Total operating income adjustments 216 125 116 Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 546 $ 422 $ 498 Table 1a reconciles operating income (loss), which is the directly comparable financial result determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), to adjusted operating income (loss) (a non-GAAP financial measure). Adjusted operating income excludes the impact of certain identified items.

Table 1b. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Income



Three Months Ended(in millions, except per share amounts)December 31,

2019September 30,

2019December 31,

2018

Net income attributable to Baker Hughes (GAAP) $ 48 $ 57 $ 131 Total operating income adjustments (identified items) 216 125 116 Other adjustments (non-operating) (1) — — (152 ) Tax on total adjustments (9 ) (15 ) (3 ) Total adjustments, net of income tax 207 110 (39 ) Less: adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interests 76 53 (27 ) Adjustments attributable to Baker Hughes 131 57 (12 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Baker Hughes (non-GAAP) $ 179 $ 114 $ 120 Denominator: Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding diluted 653 541 463 Adjusted earnings per Class A share— diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.27 $ 0.21 $ 0.26

(1)

4Q’18: Primarily driven by gain on sale of business. Table 1b reconciles net income attributable to Baker Hughes, which is the directly comparable financial result determined in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted net income attributable to Baker Hughes (a non-GAAP financial measure). Adjusted net income attributable to Baker Hughes excludes the impact of certain identified items.

Table 1c. Reconciliation of Cash Flow From Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,September 30,December 31,



December 31,(in millions)201920192018



20192018

Cash flow from operating activities (GAAP) $ 1,357 $ 360 $ 1,090 $ 2,126 $ 1,762 Add: cash used in capital expenditures, net of proceeds from disposal of assets (304 ) (199 ) (214 ) (976 ) (537 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 1,053 $ 161 $ 876 $ 1,150 $ 1,225 Table 1c reconciles net cash flows from operating activities, which is the directly comparable financial result determined in accordance with GAAP, to free cash flow (a non-GAAP financial measure). Free cash flow is defined as net cash flows from operating activities less expenditures for capital assets plus proceeds from disposal of assets. Management provides non-GAAP financial measures in Tables 1a, 1b, and 1c because it believes such measures are widely accepted financial indicators used by investors and analysts to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance and liquidity, and that these measures may be used by investors to make informed investment decisions.

Financial Tables (GAAP)Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended(In millions, except per share amounts)December 31,

2019September 30,

2019December 31,

2018

Revenue $ 6,347 $ 5,882 $ 6,264 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 5,052 4,781 5,028 Selling, general and administrative 748 679 754 Restructuring, impairment and other 159 71 59 Separation and merger related 57 54 41 Total costs and expenses 6,016 5,585 5,882 Operating income 331 297 382 Other non operating income (loss), net 39 (14 ) 152 Interest expense, net (63 ) (59 ) (59 ) Income before income taxes 307 224 474 Provision for income taxes (212 ) (107 ) (173 ) Net income 95 117 302 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 47 60 171 Net income attributable to Baker Hughes Company $ 48 $ 57 $ 131 Per share amounts: Basic and diluted income per Class A common share $ 0.07 $ 0.11 $ 0.28 Weighted average shares: Class A basic 650 538 462 Class A diluted 653 541 463 Cash dividend per Class A common share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18

Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Income (Loss)(Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31,(In millions, except per share amounts)201920182017

Revenue $ 23,838 $ 22,877 $ 17,179 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 19,406 18,891 14,143 Selling, general and administrative 2,832 2,699 2,535 Restructuring, impairment and other 342 433 412 Separation and merger related 184 153 373 Total costs and expenses 22,764 22,176 17,463 Operating income (loss) 1,074 701 (284 ) Other non operating income (loss), net (84 ) 202 80 Interest expense, net (237 ) (223 ) (131 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in loss of affiliate 753 680 (335 ) Equity in loss of affiliate — (139 ) (11 ) Provision for income taxes (482 ) (258 ) (45 ) Net income (loss) 271 283 (391 ) Less: Net income attributable to GE O&G pre-merger — — 42 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 143 88 (330 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Baker Hughes Company $ 128 $ 195 $ (103 ) Per share amounts: Basic income (loss) per Class A common share $ 0.23 $ 0.46 $ (0.24 ) Diluted income (loss) per Class A common share $ 0.23 $ 0.45 $ (0.24 ) Weighted average shares: Class A basic 555 427 427 Class A diluted 557 429 427 Cash dividend per Class A common share $ 0.72 $ 0.72 $ 0.35 Special dividend per Class A common share $ 17.50

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position(Unaudited)



December 31,(In millions)20192018ASSETS

Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 3,249 $ 3,723 Current receivables, net 6,416 5,969 Inventories, net 4,608 4,620 All other current assets 949 659 Total current assets 15,222 14,971 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation 6,240 6,228 Goodwill 20,690 20,717 Other intangible assets, net 5,381 5,719 Contract and other deferred assets 1,881 1,894 All other assets 3,955 2,910 Total assets (1) $ 53,369 $ 52,439

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,268 $ 4,025 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt (1) 321 942 Progress collections and deferred income 2,870 1,765 All other current liabilities 2,555 2,288 Total current liabilities 10,014 9,020 Long-term debt 6,301 6,285 Liabilities for pensions and other employee benefits 1,079 1,018 All other liabilities 1,476 1,103 Equity 34,499 35,013 Total liabilities and equity $ 53,369 $ 52,439

(1)

Total assets include $273 million and $896 million of assets held on behalf of GE, of which $162 million and $747 million is cash and cash equivalents and $111 million and $149 million is investment securities at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, and a corresponding amount of liability is reported in short-term borrowings.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows(Unaudited)



December 31,(In millions)20192018

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 271 $ 283 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,418 1,486 Working capital and other operating items, net 437 (7 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 2,126 1,762 Cash flows from investing activities: Expenditures for capital assets, net of proceeds from disposal of assets (976 ) (537 ) Other investing items, net (69 ) (41 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (1,045 ) (578 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net repayment of borrowings (587 ) (1,060 ) Dividends paid (395 ) (315 ) Distributions to GE (350 ) (495 ) Repurchase of Class A common stock — (387 ) Repurchase of common units from GE by BHGE LLC (250 ) (2,099 ) Other financing items, net 48 (7 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (1,534 ) (4,363 ) Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (21 ) (128 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (474 ) (3,307 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 3,723 7,030 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 3,249 $ 3,723

