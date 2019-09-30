|
Baker Hughes Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Total Year 2019 Results
Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) (“Baker Hughes” or the “Company”) announced results today for the fourth quarter and total year 2019.
$
6,944
$
7,783
$
6,884
(11)%
1%
Revenue
6,347
5,882
6,264
8%
1%
Operating income
331
297
382
11%
(13)%
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)
546
422
498
30%
10%
Net income attributable to Baker Hughes
48
57
131
(15)%
(63)%
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to Baker Hughes
179
114
120
57%
49%
EPS attributable to Class A shareholders
0.07
0.11
0.28
(30)%
(74)%
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) attributable to Class A shareholders
0.27
0.21
0.26
30%
6%
Cash flow from operating activities
1,357
360
1,090
F
25%
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
1,053
161
876
F
20%
“As we look ahead to 2020, we see a macro environment that is slowly improving, as well as a range of opportunities to further strengthen Baker Hughes on both a near-term and long-term basis. In the near-term, we continue to identify and execute on opportunities to improve our day-to-day operations and cash flow efficiency. On a longer-term basis, we see several attractive growth opportunities for our company, and we remain focused on positioning Baker Hughes for the upcoming energy transition and the digital transformation of the industry.
“Overall, I am pleased with our fourth quarter results which closed out a solid 2019. As we look forward to 2020, we are clearly focused on executing our strategy and generating strong free cash flow, improving margins, and driving returns,” concluded Simonelli.
Also in the quarter, OFS continued to gain traction in its artificial lift product line. The company was awarded the majority scope for a major electrical submersible pump (ESP) tender with Saudi Aramco. This includes three long-term contracts to support all major projects in the country across onshore and offshore as well as sweet and harsh environments. Baker Hughes’ strong service delivery and track record with the customer were integral to this win.
The OFE segment saw strong growth across its flexible pipe systems product line, with multiple awards from Petrobras in Brazil. This includes pre-salt production and gas injection contracts for various fields in water depths up to 2,500m. Baker Hughes also secured the flexible water alternating gas (WAG) jumpers and service lines contract for the first phase of the Mero project, (Mero I) by the Libra Consortium.
Baker Hughes’ OFE segment continued to gain traction in the quarter with its Subsea Connect approach. The teams secured a number of subsea production wins in key markets, including offshore Australia and the North Sea, building on strong progress throughout 2019.
Baker Hughes’ TPS segment was awarded a contract to supply turbomachinery equipment for Total S.A.’s Mozambique Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export facility. The company will provide two liquefaction trains, including six gas turbines and twelve centrifugal compressors. The project is Mozambique’s first onshore LNG export facility. The first two LNG trains are expected to produce approximately 12.9 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG.
TPS continued the momentum in its on-and-offshore segment in the quarter, securing an important technology award for a floating, storage, production, and offloading vessel (FPSO) offshore Latin America. Baker Hughes will provide the power generation equipment for the FPSO, including four LM2500+G4 gas turbines. This award builds on strong progress through the year, as the company’s power generation and/or compression technology was selected for most of the major FPSO projects sanctioned in 2019.
In the quarter, TPS’ NovaLT12 turbine reached an important milestone, starting operations at Lucart’s cogeneration plant in their paper mill in Diecimo, Italy. Developed by Baker Hughes, the NovaLT family of gas turbines provides a more-efficient, cleaner power generation solution for a broad range of industrial and emerging energy applications. Baker Hughes’ technology was selected for the cogeneration project for its ability to reduce emissions while improving efficiencies, demonstrating the strength and versatility of its portfolio.
In DS, the Bently Nevada product line was awarded the first order for its Orbit 60 Series condition monitoring and protection system by a major North American utility provider. The order comes shortly after the system’s commercial launch in late 2019, demonstrating a strong commercial interest in the system’s features and capabilities. Bently Nevada is the gold standard of condition monitoring for critical assets, with more than 100,000 systems installed globally. Orbit 60 is DS’s next generation flagship system, raising the bar for digital transformation in the energy sector. With multiple test sites in operation today, Orbit 60 has enhanced cyber security features with greater flexibility and versatility than other available systems.
DS was also awarded four orders for its Flare.IQ emissions reduction technology for multiple downstream projects across Asia, representing growing commercial interest outside of North America. A cornerstone of the company’s energy transition portfolio, Flare.IQ is an advanced flare control platform that reduces methane emissions, ensures high-efficiency flare combustion, and reduces steam usage in flare systems. Building on its proven track record and 50+ installations in North America, this win demonstrates the growing need for lower carbon technology and flare management on a global scale.
Baker Hughes’ DS segment continued to strengthen its capabilities, announcing technology partnerships with leading cyber security providers. This includes a collaboration with Tripwire Inc. to integrate industrial cybersecurity capabilities into its Nexus Controls SecurityST solution. DS is also teaming up with Trend Micro, one of the first cyber-security leaders in the industrial IoT space, to provide comprehensive protection across industrial control systems and operating technology environments.
Baker Hughes’ OFS segment continued enhancing its chemicals capabilities in the Middle East. During the quarter, SABIC announced that it will partner with Baker Hughes to enable several water treatment and chemicals projects in Saudi Arabia. The team also broke ground on its first chemicals manufacturing facility in partnership with Saudi Aramco. These milestones support localization initiatives in the country and underpin Baker Hughes’ commitment to the Middle East region.
Baker Hughes also reinforced its commitment to transparency and corporate responsibility, announcing its participation in the UN’s Global Compact initiative – a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices. In joining the UN Global Compact, Baker Hughes commits to align responsible business practices with the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, as well as take action in broader sustainable development goals.
$
3,284
$
3,354
$
3,051
(2
)%
8
%
Oilfield Equipment
1,104
1,029
1,041
7
%
6
%
Turbomachinery & Process Solutions
1,910
2,784
2,123
(31
)%
(10
)%
Digital Solutions
645
616
668
5
%
(4
)%
6,944
$
7,783
$
6,884
(11
)%
1
%
Orders for the quarter were $6,944 million, down 11% sequentially and up 1% year-over-year. The sequential decline was a result of lower volume in Turbomachinery & Process Solutions, and Oilfield Services, partially offset with higher orders in Oilfield Equipment, and Digital Solutions. Equipment orders were down 23% sequentially and service orders were up 4%.
Year-over-year, the orders growth was driven by Oilfield Equipment and Oilfield Services, partially offset by a decline in Turbomachinery & Process Solutions and Digital Solutions orders. Year-over-year equipment orders were up 1% and service orders were up 1%.
The Company’s total book-to-bill ratio in the quarter was 1.1; the equipment book-to-bill ratio in the quarter was 1.2.
Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) in the fourth quarter ended at $22.9 billion, an increase of $0.7 billion from the third quarter of 2019. Equipment RPO was $8.1 billion, up 10% sequentially. Services RPO was $14.8 billion.
$
3,292
$
3,348
$
3,062
(2
)%
7
%
Oilfield Equipment
765
728
729
5
%
5
%
Turbomachinery & Process Solutions
1,632
1,197
1,782
36
%
(8
)%
Digital Solutions
659
609
691
8
%
(5
)%
6,347
$
5,882
$
6,264
8
%
1
%
Revenue for the quarter was $6,347 million, an increase of $465 million, or 8%, sequentially. The increase was driven primarily by higher volume across most segments. Turbomachinery & Process Solutions was up 36%, Digital Solutions was up 8%, Oilfield Equipment was up 5% while Oilfield Services was down 2%.
Compared to the same quarter last year, revenue was up 1%. Oilfield Services was up 7%, Oilfield Equipment was up 5% partially offset by Turbomachinery & Process Solutions down 8% and Digital Solutions down 5%.
$
235
$
274
$
224
(14
)%
5
%
Oilfield Equipment
16
14
12
14
%
28
%
Turbomachinery & Process Solutions
305
161
257
89
%
19
%
Digital Solutions
109
82
115
32
%
(5
)%
Total segment operating income
665
531
609
25
%
9
%
Corporate
(118
)
(109
)
(110
)
(8
)%
(7
)%
Inventory impairment
—
—
(16
)
—
%
100
%
Restructuring, impairment & other charges
(159
)
(71
)
(59
)
U
U
Separation and merger related
(57
)
(54
)
(41
)
(5
)%
(38
)%
297
382
11
%
(13
)%
546
$
422
$
498
30
%
10
%
Adjusted operating income (a non-GAAP measure) for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $546 million, which excludes adjustments totaling $216 million before tax, mainly related to restructuring and separation related charges. A complete list of the adjusting items and associated reconciliation from GAAP has been provided in Table 1a in the section entitled “Charges and Credits.” Adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter was up $125 million, or 30% sequentially, driven by margin expansion across Turbomachinery & Process Solutions, Digital Solutions and Oilfield Equipment, partially offset by Oilfield Services. Adjusted operating income was up $49 million, or 10% year-over-year driven by margin expansion across Turbomachinery & Process Solutions and Oilfield Equipment, partially offset by Digital Solutions and Oilfield Services.
Depreciation and amortization for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $354 million.
Corporate costs were $118 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, up 8% sequentially and up 7% year-over-year.
GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.07. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.27. Excluded from adjusted diluted earnings per share were all items listed in Table 1a in the section entitled “Charges and Credits” as well as the “other adjustments (non-operating)” found in Table 1b.
Cash flows generated from operating activities were $1,357 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure) for the quarter was $1,053 million. A reconciliation from GAAP has been provided in Table 1c in the section entitled “Charges and Credits.”
Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from disposal of assets, were $304 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
$
3,292
$
3,348
$
3,062
(2
)%
7
%
Operating income
$
235
$
274
$
224
(14
)%
5
%
Operating income margin
7.1
%
8.2
%
7.3
%
(1.1)
pts
(0.2)
pts
Oilfield Services (OFS) revenue of $3,292 million for the fourth quarter decreased by $57 million, or 2%, sequentially.
North America revenue was $1,044 million, down 11% sequentially. International revenue was $2,248 million, an increase of 4% sequentially, driven by Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. From a product line perspective, the sequential decline of 2% in OFS was driven primarily by international Pressure Pumping, Drilling Services, and Completions.
Segment operating income before tax for the quarter was $235 million. Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was down $39 million, or 14%, sequentially, primarily driven by lower volume and cost productivity.
$
1,104
$
1,029
$
1,041
7
%
6
%
Revenue
$
765
$
728
$
729
5
%
5
%
Operating income
$
16
$
14
$
12
14
%
28
%
Operating income margin
2.1
%
1.9
%
1.7
%
0.2
pts
0.4
pts
Oilfield Equipment (OFE) orders were up $63 million, or 6%, year-over-year, driven primarily by higher equipment order intake. Equipment orders were up 3% driven by higher order volume in the Flexible Pipe and Surface Pressure Control businesses. Services orders were up 16%.
OFE revenue of $765 million for the quarter increased $36 million, or 5%, year-over-year. The increase was driven by higher volume in the Subsea Production Systems business, Services business, and Offshore business. These increases were partially offset by lower volume in the Flexible Pipe and Surface Pressure Control businesses.
Segment operating income before tax for the quarter was $16 million, up $3 million year-over-year. The increase was driven primarily by higher volume.
$
1,910
$
2,784
$
2,123
(31
)%
(10
)%
Revenue
$
1,632
$
1,197
$
1,782
36
%
(8
)%
Operating income
$
305
$
161
$
257
89
%
19
%
Operating income margin
18.7
%
13.5
%
14.4
%
5.2
pts
4.3
pts
Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) orders were down 10% year-over-year. Equipment orders were down 16% and service orders were down 4%.
TPS revenue of $1,632 million for the quarter decreased $150 million, or 8%, year-over-year. The decrease was driven by lower equipment and installation revenue, partially offset by higher services volume. Equipment revenue in the quarter represented 38% of total segment revenue, and Service revenue represented 62% of total segment revenue.
Segment operating income before tax for the quarter was $305 million, up $48 million, or 19%, year-over-year. The increase was driven primarily by business mix and cost productivity, partially offset by lower volume.
$
645
$
616
$
668
5
%
(4
)%
Revenue
$
659
$
609
$
691
8
%
(5
)%
Operating income
$
109
$
82
$
115
32
%
(5
)%
Operating income margin
16.6
%
13.5
%
16.7
%
3.0
pts
(0.1)
pts
Digital Solutions (DS) orders were down 4% year-over-year, driven primarily by lower order intake in the Measurement & Sensing and Pipeline & Process Solutions businesses.
DS revenue of $659 million for the quarter decreased 5% year-over-year, mainly driven by the Controls and Pipeline & Process Solutions businesses, partially offset by volume growth in the Bently business.
Segment operating income before tax for the quarter was $109 million, down 5% year-over-year. The decrease year-over-year was primarily driven by lower volume.
$
12,902
$
11,569
12%
Oilfield Equipment
3,517
3,129
12%
Turbomachinery and Process Solutions
7,947
6,624
20%
Digital Solutions
2,607
2,583
1%
Oilfield Services
$
12,889
$
11,617
11%
Oilfield Equipment
2,921
2,641
11%
Turbomachinery and Process Solutions
5,536
6,015
(8)%
Digital Solutions
2,492
2,604
(4)%
Oilfield Services
$
917
$
785
17%
Oilfield Equipment
55
—
F
Turbomachinery and Process Solutions
719
621
16%
Digital Solutions
343
390
(12)%
Total segment operating income
(433
)
(405
)
(7)%
Inventory impairment and related
—
(105
)
100%
Restructuring, impairment & other
(342
)
(433
)
21%
Separation and merger related
(184
)
(153
)
(20)%
$
331
$
297
$
382
Separation, merger & integration related
57
54
41
Restructuring, impairment & other
159
71
59
Inventory impairment
—
—
16
Total operating income adjustments
216
125
116
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)
$
546
$
422
$
498
Table 1a reconciles operating income (loss), which is the directly comparable financial result determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), to adjusted operating income (loss) (a non-GAAP financial measure). Adjusted operating income excludes the impact of certain identified items.
$
48
$
57
$
131
Total operating income adjustments (identified items)
216
125
116
Other adjustments (non-operating) (1)
—
—
(152
)
Tax on total adjustments
(9
)
(15
)
(3
)
Total adjustments, net of income tax
207
110
(39
)
Less: adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interests
76
53
(27
)
Adjustments attributable to Baker Hughes
131
57
(12
)
Adjusted net income attributable to Baker Hughes (non-GAAP)
$
179
$
114
$
120
Denominator:
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding diluted
653
541
463
Adjusted earnings per Class A share— diluted (non-GAAP)
$
0.27
$
0.21
$
0.26
Table 1b reconciles net income attributable to Baker Hughes, which is the directly comparable financial result determined in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted net income attributable to Baker Hughes (a non-GAAP financial measure). Adjusted net income attributable to Baker Hughes excludes the impact of certain identified items.
$
1,357
$
360
$
1,090
$
2,126
$
1,762
Add: cash used in capital expenditures, net of proceeds from disposal of assets
(304
)
(199
)
(214
)
(976
)
(537
)
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
$
1,053
$
161
$
876
$
1,150
$
1,225
Table 1c reconciles net cash flows from operating activities, which is the directly comparable financial result determined in accordance with GAAP, to free cash flow (a non-GAAP financial measure). Free cash flow is defined as net cash flows from operating activities less expenditures for capital assets plus proceeds from disposal of assets.
Management provides non-GAAP financial measures in Tables 1a, 1b, and 1c because it believes such measures are widely accepted financial indicators used by investors and analysts to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance and liquidity, and that these measures may be used by investors to make informed investment decisions.
$
6,347
$
5,882
$
6,264
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue
5,052
4,781
5,028
Selling, general and administrative
748
679
754
Restructuring, impairment and other
159
71
59
Separation and merger related
57
54
41
Total costs and expenses
6,016
5,585
5,882
Operating income
331
297
382
Other non operating income (loss), net
39
(14
)
152
Interest expense, net
(63
)
(59
)
(59
)
Income before income taxes
307
224
474
Provision for income taxes
(212
)
(107
)
(173
)
Net income
95
117
302
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
47
60
171
Net income attributable to Baker Hughes Company
$
48
$
57
$
131
Per share amounts:
Basic and diluted income per Class A common share
$
0.07
$
0.11
$
0.28
Weighted average shares:
Class A basic
650
538
462
Class A diluted
653
541
463
Cash dividend per Class A common share
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
23,838
$
22,877
$
17,179
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue
19,406
18,891
14,143
Selling, general and administrative
2,832
2,699
2,535
Restructuring, impairment and other
342
433
412
Separation and merger related
184
153
373
Total costs and expenses
22,764
22,176
17,463
Operating income (loss)
1,074
701
(284
)
Other non operating income (loss), net
(84
)
202
80
Interest expense, net
(237
)
(223
)
(131
)
Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in loss of affiliate
753
680
(335
)
Equity in loss of affiliate
—
(139
)
(11
)
Provision for income taxes
(482
)
(258
)
(45
)
Net income (loss)
271
283
(391
)
Less: Net income attributable to GE O&G pre-merger
—
—
42
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
143
88
(330
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Baker Hughes Company
$
128
$
195
$
(103
)
Per share amounts:
Basic income (loss) per Class A common share
$
0.23
$
0.46
$
(0.24
)
Diluted income (loss) per Class A common share
$
0.23
$
0.45
$
(0.24
)
Weighted average shares:
Class A basic
555
427
427
Class A diluted
557
429
427
Cash dividend per Class A common share
$
0.72
$
0.72
$
0.35
Special dividend per Class A common share
$
17.50
Cash and cash equivalents (1)
$
3,249
$
3,723
Current receivables, net
6,416
5,969
Inventories, net
4,608
4,620
All other current assets
949
659
Total current assets
15,222
14,971
Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation
6,240
6,228
Goodwill
20,690
20,717
Other intangible assets, net
5,381
5,719
Contract and other deferred assets
1,881
1,894
All other assets
3,955
2,910
Total assets (1)
$
53,369
$
52,439
Accounts payable
$
4,268
$
4,025
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt (1)
321
942
Progress collections and deferred income
2,870
1,765
All other current liabilities
2,555
2,288
Total current liabilities
10,014
9,020
Long-term debt
6,301
6,285
Liabilities for pensions and other employee benefits
1,079
1,018
All other liabilities
1,476
1,103
Equity
34,499
35,013
Total liabilities and equity
$
53,369
$
52,439
Net income
$
271
$
283
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,418
1,486
Working capital and other operating items, net
437
(7
)
Net cash flows from operating activities
2,126
1,762
Cash flows from investing activities:
Expenditures for capital assets, net of proceeds from disposal of assets
(976
)
(537
)
Other investing items, net
(69
)
(41
)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(1,045
)
(578
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net repayment of borrowings
(587
)
(1,060
)
Dividends paid
(395
)
(315
)
Distributions to GE
(350
)
(495
)
Repurchase of Class A common stock
—
(387
)
Repurchase of common units from GE by BHGE LLC
(250
)
(2,099
)
Other financing items, net
48
(7
)
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(1,534
)
(4,363
)
Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(21
)
(128
)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(474
)
(3,307
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
3,723
7,030
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
$
3,249
$
3,723
Our expectations regarding our business outlook and business plans; the business plans of our customers; oil and natural gas market conditions; cost and availability of resources; economic, legal and regulatory conditions, and other matters are only our forecasts regarding these matters.
These forward-looking statements, including forecasts, may be substantially different from actual results, which are affected by many risks, along with the following risk factors and the timing of any of these risk factors:
GE Separation – The failure to successfully eliminate dependencies on GE or a failure by GE to supply products and services to us in accordance with applicable contractual terms could have a material effect on our business.
Economic and political conditions – the impact of worldwide economic conditions; the effect that declines in credit availability may have on worldwide economic growth and demand for hydrocarbons; foreign currency exchange fluctuations and changes in the capital markets in locations where we operate; and the impact of government disruptions and sanctions.
Orders and RPO – our ability to execute on orders and RPO in accordance with agreed specifications, terms and conditions and convert those orders and RPO to revenue and cash.
Oil and gas market conditions – the level of petroleum industry exploration, development and production expenditures; the price of, volatility in pricing of, and the demand for crude oil and natural gas; drilling activity; drilling permits for and regulation of the shelf and the deepwater drilling; excess productive capacity; crude and product inventories; liquefied natural gas supply and demand; seasonal and other adverse weather conditions that affect the demand for energy; severe weather conditions, such as tornadoes and hurricanes, that affect exploration and production activities; Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (“OPEC”) policy and the adherence by OPEC nations to their OPEC production quotas.
Terrorism and geopolitical risks – war, military action, terrorist activities or extended periods of international conflict, particularly involving any petroleum-producing or -consuming regions; labor disruptions, civil unrest or security conditions where we operate; potentially burdensome taxation, expropriation of assets by governmental action; cybersecurity risks and cyber incidents or attacks; epidemic outbreaks.
