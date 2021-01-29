|
22:00 | 29.01.2021
Baker Hughes Declares Quarterly Dividend
Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.18 per share of Class A common stock payable on February 19, 2021 to holders of record on February 9, 2021.
