16:00 | 17.01.2022

Baker Tilly Foundation Triples Grants for Annual Giving Program

The Baker Tilly Foundation announces 15 recipients of its fifth annual Baker Tilly Wishes – a program where team members nominate not-for-profit organizations to receive a $10,000 donation. The program’s donation amount has tripled in the last three years. “In a remarkable year where many of our communities face challenges, our team members continue to inspire us with the spirit of giving,” Baker Tilly Foundation President and Chairman Jennifer Soltis said. “We are thrilled to be able to triple our Wishes impact this year, growing from the original five, to 10 last year and now 15 Wishes granted, and we are proud to support these deserving organizations.” This year’s 15 recipients include the following coast-to-coast not-for-profit organizations:

23rd Veteran – Duluth, Minnesota

Agape Child Development Center – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Alzheimer’s Association – Chicago, Illinois

Bournelyf Special Camp – West Chester, Pennsylvania

Camp Good Mourning! – Center Moriches, New York

Compass Family Services – San Francisco, California

Cray Youth & Family Services – New Castle, Pennsylvania

Help At Your Door – Golden Valley, Minnesota

K9 Search and Rescue Services of West Virginia – Charleston, West Virginia

Leaps and Bounds Pediatric Therapy – Norco, California

Mobile Loaves and Fishes – Austin, Texas

The ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter – Millvale, Pennsylvania

Turner’s Heroes – Nashville, Tennessee

University of Mississippi – Jumpstart Program – University, Mississippi

Washington Township Special Olympics – Indianapolis, Indiana The Baker Tilly Wishes program is part of the firm’s broader annual holiday giving, which includes many local office efforts, such as drives for food, toys and gifts for families in need. Additionally, the firm provides each team member with a charitable gift credit to bestow on a not-for-profit organization of their choice. In total, the firm donated $285,000 through this year’s giving program to organizations across the globe. Baker Tilly’s holiday giving program embraces causes supported by team members in their communities. Each team member whose not-for-profit was chosen for the donation will also receive 40 extra hours of volunteer time.

The Baker Tilly Foundation is Baker Tilly’s not-for-profit, private foundation to drive greater impact in three philanthropic areas of education, health and wellness and human services. Visit bakertillyfoundation.org to learn more about the Baker Tilly Foundation.

Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a leading advisory CPA firm, providing clients with a genuine coast-to-coast and global advantage in major regions of the U.S. and in many of the world’s leading financial centers – New York, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago. Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 148 territories, with 36,000 professionals and a combined worldwide revenue of $4.0 billion. Visit bakertilly.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

