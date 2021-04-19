|
16:00 | 17.01.2022
Baker Tilly Foundation Triples Grants for Annual Giving Program
The Baker Tilly Foundation announces 15 recipients of its fifth annual Baker Tilly Wishes – a program where team members nominate not-for-profit organizations to receive a $10,000 donation. The program’s donation amount has tripled in the last three years.
“In a remarkable year where many of our communities face challenges, our team members continue to inspire us with the spirit of giving,” Baker Tilly Foundation President and Chairman Jennifer Soltis said. “We are thrilled to be able to triple our Wishes impact this year, growing from the original five, to 10 last year and now 15 Wishes granted, and we are proud to support these deserving organizations.”
This year’s 15 recipients include the following coast-to-coast not-for-profit organizations:
The Baker Tilly Wishes program is part of the firm’s broader annual holiday giving, which includes many local office efforts, such as drives for food, toys and gifts for families in need. Additionally, the firm provides each team member with a charitable gift credit to bestow on a not-for-profit organization of their choice. In total, the firm donated $285,000 through this year’s giving program to organizations across the globe.
Baker Tilly’s holiday giving program embraces causes supported by team members in their communities. Each team member whose not-for-profit was chosen for the donation will also receive 40 extra hours of volunteer time.
