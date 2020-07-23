|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:00 | 23.07.2020
Bank of America Celebrates the Return of Baseball with New Program That Strengthens Local Communities
As the Official Bank of Major League Baseball (MLB), Bank of America today marked the return of baseball with the launch of Let’s Rally – a new program that brings fans together to celebrate the sport’s return.
This season, each time an MLB team rallies from behind in a late inning, Bank of America will donate $10,000, and will give up to $1 million, to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. And for the second year, Bank of America has collaborated with MLB players on 30 custom T-shirts available exclusively to its clients, with a donation going to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
“Just like so many of our clients who are avid fans, we are thrilled to have baseball back. The return of America’s pastime gives us all something to celebrate,” said Meredith Verdone, chief marketing officer at Bank of America. “We felt that this year, we couldn’t indulge in baseball without also channeling this excitement into a way for teams and fans to rally around their communities, especially those hardest hit by the health crisis. In this, we are thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help children, families and communities move forward.”
“We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Bank of America and are grateful for their continued support through the Let’s Rally program that comes at such a critical time,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “This commitment will go a long way in helping our Clubs that have been significantly impacted by the pandemic – and there is no better way to bring people together around such an important cause than through the game of baseball. Thank you to Bank of America and thank you to Major League Baseball for supporting Boys & Girls Clubs for the past 24 years.”
Arizona Diamondbacks
Ozzie Albies
Atlanta Braves
Jose Iglesias
Baltimore Orioles
J.D. Martinez
Boston Red Sox
Kyle Schwarber
Chicago Cubs
Tim Anderson
Chicago White Sox
Michael Lorenzen
Cincinnati Reds
Oscar Mercado
Cleveland Indians
David Dahl
Colorado Rockies
Daniel Norris
Detroit Tigers
Lance McCullers, Jr.
Houston Astros
Jorge Soler
Kansas City Royals
Brian Goodwin
Los Angeles Angels
Walker Buehler
Los Angeles Dodgers
Jorge Alfaro
Miami Marlins
Keston Hiura
Milwaukee Brewers
Jose Berrios
Minnesota Twins
Steven Matz
New York Mets
Aaron Hicks
New York Yankees
Mark Canha
Oakland Athletics
Vince Velasquez
Philadelphia Phillies
Trevor Williams
Pittsburgh Pirates
Tommy Pham
San Diego Padres
Buster Posey
San Francisco Giants
Mitch Haniger
Seattle Mariners
Jack Flaherty
St. Louis Cardinals
Blake Snell
Tampa Bay Rays
Rougned Odor
Texas Rangers
Randal Grichuk
Toronto Blue Jays
Howie Kendrick
Washington Nationals
For more information on the Let’s Rally program, visit mlb.com/bankofamericaletsrally or bankofamerica.com/rally.
Bank of America
For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.
