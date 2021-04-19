23:41 | 17.08.2021

Banks Award $12K to Historic Como Preservation Council

Texas Bank Financial and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) have partnered to award $12,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to the Historic Como Preservation Council.

Representatives from Texas Bank Financial and the Historic Como Preservation Council at a recent $12,000 ceremonial check presentation of Partnership Grant Program funds.

The organization, which operates with volunteers, will use the grant for seed funding toward securing and sustaining its first paid staff as it pursues its mission of revitalizing the Lake Como neighborhood, an African-American community on the west side of Fort Worth, Texas. Named after Como, Italy, the neighborhood began as a resort in 1889 to draw in locals and tourists, according to Internet reports about its history. After a few years, financial turmoil arose, and in 1893 much of the land and homes were sold for less than their original value. Over the years, organizations such as the Historic Como Preservation Council have stepped in to advocate for funding and positive changes. Estrus Tucker, president of the Historic Como Preservation Council, said the grant will help in offsetting costs to expand. “The funds will have a very positive impact on our organization in particular, and the Lake Como community in general,” Mr. Tucker said. “This investment will strengthen our operational capacities and position the Historic Como Preservation Council to be more responsive to emerging partnership opportunities that can serve as important catalysts in revitalization.” Texas Bank Financial Chairman of the Board Mark Riebe said the grant is the result of a great partnership between the banks. “We are pleased to join with FHLB Dallas to offer the PGP to a deserving nonprofit in our community,” Mr. Riebe said. “We are excited to see what the future holds for the Historic Como neighborhood.” For 2021, FHLB Dallas awarded $400,000 in PGP grants, and its members provided an additional $200,250 for an impact of more than $600,000 in its five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

See the complete list of the 2021 PGP grant recipients. For more information about the 2021 PGP grants and other FHLB Dallas community investment products and programs, please visit fhlb.com/pgp. “One way in which the PGP benefits our members is that it strengthens the relationship between the financial institution and the nonprofit,” said FHLB Dallas First Vice President and Director of Community Investment Greg Hettrick. “It’s a great way for our members to build new and support existing relationships with nonprofits in their communities.”

About Texas Bank Financial

In 1999, a group of local Parker County businesspeople pooled their resources and expertise to create a community bank that would meet the needs and exceed the expectations of the residents and businesses of North Central Texas. Today, Texas Bank Financial has grown into an institution with 3 full-services branches which includes its own full service residential mortgage lending operation, Texas Bank Mortgage Co., headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas Bank Financial is excited about the opportunities for growth in North Texas and its surrounding areas and has pledged to continue its focus on excellent customer service, competitive products, and supporting the communities we serve. More information is available at www.texas-bank.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $58.6 billion as of June 30, 2021, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 800 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.

