23:41 | 17.08.2021
Banks Award $12K to Historic Como Preservation Council
Texas Bank Financial and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) have partnered to award $12,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to the Historic Como Preservation Council.
Named after Como, Italy, the neighborhood began as a resort in 1889 to draw in locals and tourists, according to Internet reports about its history. After a few years, financial turmoil arose, and in 1893 much of the land and homes were sold for less than their original value.
Over the years, organizations such as the Historic Como Preservation Council have stepped in to advocate for funding and positive changes.
Estrus Tucker, president of the Historic Como Preservation Council, said the grant will help in offsetting costs to expand.
“The funds will have a very positive impact on our organization in particular, and the Lake Como community in general,” Mr. Tucker said. “This investment will strengthen our operational capacities and position the Historic Como Preservation Council to be more responsive to emerging partnership opportunities that can serve as important catalysts in revitalization.”
Texas Bank Financial Chairman of the Board Mark Riebe said the grant is the result of a great partnership between the banks.
“We are pleased to join with FHLB Dallas to offer the PGP to a deserving nonprofit in our community,” Mr. Riebe said. “We are excited to see what the future holds for the Historic Como neighborhood.”
For 2021, FHLB Dallas awarded $400,000 in PGP grants, and its members provided an additional $200,250 for an impact of more than $600,000 in its five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.
“One way in which the PGP benefits our members is that it strengthens the relationship between the financial institution and the nonprofit,” said FHLB Dallas First Vice President and Director of Community Investment Greg Hettrick. “It’s a great way for our members to build new and support existing relationships with nonprofits in their communities.”
