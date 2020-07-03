ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Banks to Award $66K in Partnership Grant Program Funds for Neighborhood Revitalization

Broadway Bank and Jefferson Bank in conjunction with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas recently awarded $66,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Neighborhood Housing Services of San Antonio (NHSSA), a community-based organization (CBO) whose vision is to build safe and diverse neighborhoods where community members can thrive. Join representatives from some of the banks at a ceremonial Passing of the Keys and check presentation.

The ceremony will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 837 Potomac Street, San Antonio, Texas. The media is encouraged to attend.

The structure of the PGP enables FHLB Dallas member institutions such as Broadway Bank and Jefferson Bank to contribute $500 to $6,000 to a CBO, which FHLB Dallas will match at a 5:1 ratio.

For more information about the PGP, visit fhlb.com/pgp.
WHAT:          
Passing of the Keys Ceremony and Check Presentation
 WHEN:          

9:00 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020
 WHO:                                     Christopher W. Sanchez, Executive Director, NHSSA Jacob Cavazos, Senior Vice President, Community Reinvestment Manager, Broadway Bank Jeannette Westbrook, Senior Vice President, Community Reinvestment Manager, Broadway Bank
Hazel Davis, Vice President, Compliance and Community Development Officer, Jefferson Bank  WHERE:       
837 Potomac Street,

San Antonio, Texas 78202

 
