|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:42 | 01.07.2020
Banks to Award $66K in Partnership Grant Program Funds for Neighborhood Revitalization
Broadway Bank and Jefferson Bank in conjunction with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas recently awarded $66,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Neighborhood Housing Services of San Antonio (NHSSA), a community-based organization (CBO) whose vision is to build safe and diverse neighborhoods where community members can thrive. Join representatives from some of the banks at a ceremonial Passing of the Keys and check presentation.
The ceremony will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 837 Potomac Street, San Antonio, Texas. The media is encouraged to attend.
The structure of the PGP enables FHLB Dallas member institutions such as Broadway Bank and Jefferson Bank to contribute $500 to $6,000 to a CBO, which FHLB Dallas will match at a 5:1 ratio.
For more information about the PGP, visit fhlb.com/pgp.
9:00 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020
San Antonio, Texas 78202
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer