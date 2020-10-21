|
Barium Petroleum Sulfonate Market – Global Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Barium Petroleum Sulfonate Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The barium petroleum sulfonate market is expected to develop at a CAGR of less than 3% during the forecast period
The major factor driving the growth of the barium petroleum sulfonate market is the rapid increase in demand from the corrosion inhibitors segment. On the flip-side, unfavorable conditions arising due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to foil the growth of the market studied.
Rust preventatives application is expected to be the largest application market due to its properties like moisture resistance and water displacement coupled with extensive demand from the various sectors of the segment during the period of forecast.
North America is expected to be the largest market due to the large-scale consumption of the barium petroleum sulfonate and products in the region.
Moreover, it has properties like superb resistance for moisture and water displacement. It can protect black and non-ferrous metals from corrosion. This makes it suitable where a significant level of non-staining rust protection is required.
Additionally, it has great oil dissolvability after heating and develops a protective covering on the metal surface to secure the metals. Barium petroleum sulfonates ensures stability under different environmental conditions.
All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the barium petroleum sulfonate market during the forecast period.
Barium Petroleum Sulphonate is broadly utilized in the manufacturing industry in industrial facilities and plants because of its properties, for example, excellent corrosion/rust inhibitor and rust preventatives and are likewise suggested for the production of oils, erosion inhibitors, surface-dynamic operators, metalworking liquids.
In 2020, revenue of the United States from manufacturing is projected to be USD 8,129.8 billion and it is anticipated to grow at an annual rate of 0.4% during 2020-2024.
In 2019, the total revenue of iron and steel mills and ferroalloy manufacturing industry in the United States is projected to be USD 95.03 billion. It is anticipated to amount to USD 96.91 billion by 2023.
Thus, rising demand from various industries is expected to drive the market studied in the region during the forecast timeframe.
