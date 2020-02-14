|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:25 | 14.02.2020
Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of sixteen cents ($0.16) per share. The dividend will be payable March 10, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 27, 2020.
Barnes Group Inc. and its predecessor companies have paid a cash dividend to stockholders on a continuous basis since 1934.
