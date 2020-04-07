|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:40 | 07.04.2020
Barnes Group Inc. Donates 6,000 Protective Masks to Local Hospitals
Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B), a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, today announced that it has donated approximately 6,000 protective masks to Connecticut’s healthcare industry in an effort to supply the state’s healthcare professionals with the protection they need to treat patients with the coronavirus.
Through a direct donation process with the Connecticut Business & Industry Association (CBIA), Barnes Group contributed 2,000 masks each to three local hospitals – Bristol Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, and Hartford Hospital.
“Given the dire shortage of masks and other personal protective equipment across the state, we have an opportunity and a responsibility to help our local medical facilities,” said Patrick Dempsey, President and CEO, Barnes Group Inc. “During these unprecedented times, we are happy to support the medical community and consider it an honor to be able to help protect those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
