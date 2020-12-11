|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:17 | 11.12.2020
Barnes Group Inc. Mourns the Passing of Former Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Wallace ‘Wally’ Barnes
Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) today announced the passing of Wallace ‘Wally’ Barnes, former Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Barnes Group Inc.
“The entire Barnes Group family mourns the loss of Wally Barnes. As an officer of the Company for 34 years, with the last 14 as Chairman and CEO, his numerous, valued contributions have made a long-lasting impact on our Company,” said Patrick J. Dempsey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Barnes Group Inc. “We will certainly miss his presence and offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to Wally’s family.”
Mr. Wallace Barnes served as CEO of Barnes Group from 1977 to 1991 and Chairman of the Board from 1977 to 1995. He was the father of current Barnes Group Board Chairman, Thomas O. Barnes and grandfather of Board member, Elijah K. Barnes. In addition, Wally was a renowned philanthropist in the Bristol, Connecticut community and has led the Bristol Boy’s Club and the University of Hartford Board of Regents. He also was an outstanding business leader, having served on a number of corporate boards.
