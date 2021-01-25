0:44 | 26.01.2021

Barrett-Jackson to Sell First-Production Ford Roush Mustang

Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will sell the first-production 2010 Ford Roush Mustang Barrett-Jackson Edition (preview) with 100 percent of the hammer price benefitting the Michael Phelps Foundation. The first of only 25 built as part of a collaboration between Sherwin-Williams, Roush and Barrett-Jackson, the Mustang will be sold during the March 2021 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, March 20-27, 2021. The special edition Mustang was donated by Chris Connor, retired Chairman and CEO of The Sherwin-Williams Company. To date, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise more than $127 million for more than 130 local and national charitable organizations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005922/en/Barrett-Jackson will sell the first-production 2010 Ford Roush Mustang Barrett-Jackson Edition with 100 percent of the hammer price benefitting the Michael Phelps Foundation. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We were honored to host Olympian Michael Phelps at Barrett-Jackson in the past, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming him and his wife Nicole to our March event for the auction of the very first Barrett-Jackson Edition Roush Mustang ever built,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Their commitment to promoting healthy, active lives through their important work with the Michael Phelps Foundation is admirable, and we are glad we can help their efforts through this sale.” The 2010 Ford Roush Mustang Barrett-Jackson Edition (preview) is the result of a limited-edition build program with Sherwin-Williams, Roush and Barrett-Jackson. The first of only 25 produced, the Mustang is powered by a 540-horsepower R2300 Roush supercharged V8 engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The limited-edition pony car is painted in Planet Color’s Red Hot Chili Pepper paint with Snow White graphics. The interior features leather seats with embroidered Barrett-Jackson logo, four-piece performance pedal, illuminated Roush sill plates and 001 nameplate. “Michael Phelps inspired us all during the course of his decorated swimming career,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “Translating his passion for swimming into helping youth and adults alike live more active lifestyles is just as inspiring. It will be exciting to see this incredible Barrett-Jackson edition Roush Mustang cross the block knowing that 100 percent of the hammer price will benefit his foundation and possibly inspire a new generation of Olympic swimmers.” Established in 2008, the Michael Phelps Foundation (MPF) offers access to the same curriculum and principles that helped propel the best swimmer in the world. Along with a coalition of strategic partners, MPF has provided learn-to-swim, healthy living, and goal-setting curriculum to more than 100,000 people around the world through the Boys and Girls Club of America and Special Olympics International.

Click here to consign a collector vehicle for the Barrett-Jackson March 2021 Auction, or click here to become a registered bidder. To purchase tickets to the event (available online only), click here. Join Barrett-Jackson’s online conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube #BarrettJackson

Commitment to Guest Health and Safety

Barrett-Jackson is committed to the health and safety of all its guests, sponsors, vendors, partners and media during its in-person events. The company is closely following local, state and federal health and safety protocols. To help maintain physical distancing guidelines recommended for live events, the auction arena during Barrett-Jackson’s 2021 Scottsdale Auction will be limited to bidders, consignors and their guests. Tickets to the event can be purchased by the general public online in advance only. Media credentials will also be limited to comply with physical distancing requirements. Enhanced live online and phone bidding options will be available for registered bidders.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. The company produces live auction across the country, as well as Online Only auctions throughout the year. With broadcast partners FYI and HISTORY, Barrett-Jackson will feature live television coverage in 2021, as well as all the cars, all the time via the live stream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005922/en/