14:18 | 01.07.2020

Battelle Backs Social Organizations Striving for Improved Society

Battelle has directed philanthropic giving to the Columbus Urban League, Equal Justice Initiative and United Negro College Fund in the form of $100,000 gifts to each. Battelle’s $300,000 donations underscore its commitment to eliminating racial inequity and dismantling systems of oppression. “Racism is unacceptable and intolerable,” said Battelle President and CEO Lou Von Thaer. “For 90 years, Battelle has worked on improving society through both a philanthropic commitment and the support of our employees who spend time working for their communities. We’re reaffirming that commitment by channeling charitable contributions to organizations actively working to eradicate racism.” The grant details:

Equal Justice Initiative, for the commitment to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the U.S., challenging racial and economic injustice, and protecting basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society.

United Negro College Fund, in support of its mission to build a robust and nationally recognized pipeline of under-represented students who become highly-qualified college graduates.

Columbus Urban League, for its eviction prevention programs for those experiencing hardship due to COVID-19. “Systemic racism, exacerbated by COVID-19, has no place in our world,” said Stephanie Hightower, President of the Columbus Urban League. “It is far past time for all of us to join together and simply say, ‘No more.’ We welcome and deeply appreciate that Battelle has elected to stand with us in this effort and that they are especially dedicating funds to keep people in their homes and stem the tide of homelessness that has disproportionally impacted black families. We’ve fielded more than 6,500 calls from desperate people since March and we pledge to ensure these funds help provide immediate recovery assistance, drive reform and lead to long-term resiliency.”

About Battelle

