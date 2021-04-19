15:00 | 10.01.2022

Battle Motors Brings 21 LET2 Refuse Vehicles to New York City in Partnership With Filco Carting

Battle Motors truck manufacturing company is proud to announce the sale of 21 Battle Motors LET2 sanitation trucks to New York City’s industry leader – Filco Carting. The Battle Motors LET2 truck is the powerhouse vocational truck providing the best in class components to meet and exceed the demanding needs of New York’s rugged streets. Filco Carting is led by CEO Domenic Monopoli and is a 4th generation family owned & operated business providing the metro area with waste removal and recycling since 1910. Filco Carting trucks service over 5,000 commercial, residential, industrial and institutional firms in the metro area.

Says Domenic Monopoli, CEO of Filco Carting, “Battle Motors has taken a strong stand in turning the needle since the start of last year in exceeding NYC’s new Commercial Waste Zone Program’s goals combined with their advanced design, competitive pricing, availability, and quality of chassis. It was a no-brainer in making Battle Motors the selected truck to purchase for the city’s new commercial zones. Filco Carting prides itself on always being ahead of the curve for safety, reliability, and high level service. Our partnership with Battle Motors gives us that level of consumer confidence to our long standing customer base.” Filco Carting currently services over 5000 customers daily with a fleet of more than 50, priding itself on exclusively using the newest trucks with the best available technology hence making the new purchase with Battle Motors an ideal partner. The purchase is a testimony to Filco’s ongoing commitment to “safety first” for their valued customers and team members alike along with impeccable service. Battle Motors trucks have undergone 75 years of continuous up leveling improvements from a mechanical and aesthetic standpoint that are built for tackling even the toughest routes. The Battle Motors trucks are workhorses with sophisticated engineering, best-in-class features, and quality that’s built to last.

“Battle Motors delivers the comfort, visibility, and reliability through the Severe Duty Refuse Chassis but champions lower maintenance costs and reduced noise, all of which will assist Filco Carting with the new commercial zones in NYC. Rugged framework, attention to detail, and a durable yet ergonomic cab environment keeps New York employees healthy and safe and makes these vehicles an excellent investment. We look forward to this partnership with Filco Carting as one of the leading private haulers in the tri-state area, and we believe this is the start of Battle Motors Trucks being the ‘Workhorse’ for all fleets nationwide,” says David Berg, VP of Sales at Battle Motors. Battle Motors has long been the top choice of refuse customers, and is now well-positioned to be the industry leader in heavy vocational trucks in cities around the country. Battle Motors LET is equipped with an integrated electric powertrain. Filco Carting was one of the first private sanitation and recycling companies to purchase and utilize Battle Motors refuse trucks throughout the greater metro New York area.

ABOUT BATTLE MOTORS

Battle Motors was founded in 2021 by Mike Patterson, the founder of Romeo Power. Battle Motors, a leader in the development of electric vehicle (EV) technology, acquired commercial vehicle Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Crane Carrier Company, LLC (CCC) earlier this year. Battle Motors is the leader in the vocational truck industry, providing work-ready diesel, clean natural gas (CNG), and now EV chassis designed and manufactured in North America for the refuse and recycling markets. Battle Motor’s durable, dependable trucks are built to excel in a multitude of applications that now include middle-mile and last-mile delivery. CCC has been manufacturing commercial vehicles for 75 years and is based in New Philadelphia, Ohio.

ABOUT FILCO CARTING

For over 100 years, Filco Carting continues to be a family owned/operated business and leader in the Commercial Waste Collection Services Industry. Our commitment to the Health & Safety of our team members, our customers, and the citizens of the great City of New York continues to be of the highest priority. Proudly servicing nearly 5,000 commercial, residential, industrial & institutional firms in the New York City Metro Area, we provide customers and clients with the most comprehensive and highest level services at the best value in the marketplace for dumpster rentals, waste collection, recycling and waste management services. Licensed by the NYC Business Integrity Commission, BIC #390, Filco Carting Corporation is dedicated to maintaining the highest environmental and safety standards.

