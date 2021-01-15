0:23 | 15.01.2021

Bay Alarm Looks Out for the Community in More Ways Than One

Bay Alarm, a seventy-five-year-old family owned and operated security company, doesn’t just protect homes and businesses, they look out for the communities they serve. This December, Bay Alarm chose Make-A-Wish Foundation to be the recipient of a company-wide philanthropic campaign. Their goal was to raise $20,000 through employee donations to be used to grant wishes to children with critical, life-threatening illnesses. In two short weeks the employees at Bay Alarm company were able to raise $50,000, which is enough to grant wishes to five children. “We set out to grant wishes to two critically ill children. Our family of employees pulled together and delivered five. It’s incredible, and at the same time a perfect example of who we are as an organization,” said Tim Westphal, Chief Operating Officer of Bay Alarm. “We are so thankful to our amazing partners at Bay Alarm for their inspiring campaign to benefit our wish kids,” says Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area CEO Betsy Biern. “Last year was challenging for us all, but particularly our wish families. The generosity of Bay Alarm employees brings so much hope and optimism to start the new year.” The funds raised during Bay Alarm’s campaign will benefit wish kids and their families from eight Make-A-Wish chapters across the United States, including kids like Santiago who wished to go to a cabin in the woods and see snow. Bay Alarm has 17 locally-operated branch locations. Each one seeks to strengthen and improve the quality of life for the people in those communities through donations to schools, community support organizations, law enforcement and public safety agencies. In addition to partnering with Make-A-Wish, Bay Alarm and its sister companies donated $25 for every employee to local food banks in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and Orange County, San Diego, Phoenix and Seattle. That’s approximately 50,000 meals going directly to families in need. “At Bay Alarm we support each other because we’re a family. We live in the neighborhoods we serve. And when we come together as a family, it’s amazing to see what we can accomplish,” said Matt Westphal, President of Bay Alarm.

About Bay Alarm

Founded in 1946 in Oakland, California, Bay Alarm is now in its third generation of family leadership. The company has grown to be the largest independently owned and operated alarm company in the United States with 17 branch locations, protecting over 150,000 residential and commercial customers. Learn more about Bay Alarm at www.bayalarm.com.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child’s wish to life because every child deserves a childhood. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Since its founding in 1980, Make-A-Wish has become the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. In total, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 330,000 wishes to children in the U.S. and its territories. For more information about Make-A-Wish America and to get involved, visit wish.org.

