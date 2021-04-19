|
18:00 | 05.01.2022
BDO USA Announces Billy Horschel as First U.S. Golf Brand Ambassador
BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation’s leading professional services firms, has named six-time PGA TOUR winner and professional golfer Billy Horschel as the firm’s first golf brand ambassador. In a game that mirrors the complexity of business, Billy will help connect sport and golf enthusiasts to the firm’s services and core purpose to help people, clients and communities thrive.
BDO will support Billy’s efforts with Feeding Northeast Florida foodbank, his interests in growing the game with the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Billy Horschel Junior Championship and his leadership of the diversity-focused Advocates Pro Golf Association (APGA) Tour Billy Horschel Invitational. The Horschel Invitational, in its inaugural year, helps further the mission of the APGA Tour by making golf a more accessible and diversified sport, providing a chance for all interested athletes to excel.
“BDO approaches business the same way I approach the game of golf,” said Horschel. “Not only has the firm demonstrated impressive growth through its commitment to building a leading middle market organization, its executive team is also dedicated to creating a sustainably inclusive culture. These ideals align with my work inside and outside the ropes, and I’m thrilled that our values and interests in diversity and community empowerment converge and will complement and reinforce one another.”
The three-year partnership will include BDO logo placement on Horschel’s left collar of golf apparel and outerwear during all worldwide professional golf tournaments, appearances and activities beginning at the PGA TOUR’s Sentry Tournament of Champions in January 2022.
BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. For more information please visit: www.bdo.com.
