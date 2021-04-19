18:00 | 05.01.2022

BDO USA Announces Billy Horschel as First U.S. Golf Brand Ambassador

BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation’s leading professional services firms, has named six-time PGA TOUR winner and professional golfer Billy Horschel as the firm’s first golf brand ambassador. In a game that mirrors the complexity of business, Billy will help connect sport and golf enthusiasts to the firm’s services and core purpose to help people, clients and communities thrive.

“We believe Billy personifies the traits that make BDO a leader in our industry and resonate with our middle market clients: a competitive spirit, the relentless pursuit of excellence and a practiced and strategic approach to our respective crafts,” said Wayne Berson, CEO of BDO USA. “Billy also exemplifies the people-first attitude of our firm through his leadership on the issues of food security and representation as well as his personal values of hard work, continuous learning and candor.” BDO will support Billy’s efforts with Feeding Northeast Florida foodbank, his interests in growing the game with the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Billy Horschel Junior Championship and his leadership of the diversity-focused Advocates Pro Golf Association (APGA) Tour Billy Horschel Invitational. The Horschel Invitational, in its inaugural year, helps further the mission of the APGA Tour by making golf a more accessible and diversified sport, providing a chance for all interested athletes to excel. “BDO approaches business the same way I approach the game of golf,” said Horschel. “Not only has the firm demonstrated impressive growth through its commitment to building a leading middle market organization, its executive team is also dedicated to creating a sustainably inclusive culture. These ideals align with my work inside and outside the ropes, and I’m thrilled that our values and interests in diversity and community empowerment converge and will complement and reinforce one another.” The three-year partnership will include BDO logo placement on Horschel’s left collar of golf apparel and outerwear during all worldwide professional golf tournaments, appearances and activities beginning at the PGA TOUR’s Sentry Tournament of Champions in January 2022.

ABOUT BDO USA – BDO is the brand name for BDO USA, LLP, a U.S. professional services firm providing assurance, tax, and advisory services to a wide range of publicly traded and privately held companies. For more than 100 years, BDO has provided quality service through the active involvement of skilled and committed professionals. The firm serves clients through more than 70 offices and over 750 independent alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network of more than 97,000 people working out of over 1,700 offices across 167 countries. BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. For more information please visit: www.bdo.com.

ABOUT BILLY HORSCHEL- A resident of Northeast Florida, Billy Horschel has won six times on the PGA TOUR and one time on the European Tour, most recently winning the 2021 BMW PGA Championship. He is currently ranked No. 23 in the Official World Golf Ranking and finished the 2020-2021 season No. 9 in the FedExCup and No. 2 in the European Tour’s Race to Dubai standings. Horschel is a dedicated husband and father to his wife, Brittany, and their three children. He hosts one of the most successful AJGA youth events, the Billy Horschel Junior Championship and, along with Annika Sorenstam, was recently named as one of two National Chairmen on the AJGA Board of Directors. Billy is an ardent supporter of Feeding Northeast Florida through numerous charitable efforts.

ABOUT FAIRWHAY MANAGEMENT- Fairwhay Management is a boutique, female-owned, sports marketing, consulting and talent management firm. With over 35 years of experience in the industry, our expertise lies in unique and innovative alliances and endeavors. We specialize in relationship building, multi-faceted marketing partnerships, along with full-service athlete and client management. We are proud to partner with a collection of the most driven and talented athletes in the golf industry.

