10:53 | 28.01.2020
Beef 2020 – Farming of Beef Cattle and the Key Steps in the Value Chain for Livestock Production – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Beef” book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This is a new thematic database of chapters bring you comprehensive reviews of the latest research in beef cattle science as ‘bite sized’ pieces of content and will enable you to efficiently access what’s really going on in your specialist subject. This collection includes 31 chapters that cover the farming of beef cattle and the key steps in the value chain for livestock production, from breeding to slaughter.
Beef carcass inspection systems
Maintaining the safety and quality of beef carcass meat
Traceability in the beef supply chain
Detecting antibiotic residues in
