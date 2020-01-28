ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
10:53 | 28.01.2020
Beef 2020 – Farming of Beef Cattle and the Key Steps in the Value Chain for Livestock Production – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Beef” book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This is a new thematic database of chapters bring you comprehensive reviews of the latest research in beef cattle science as ‘bite sized’ pieces of content and will enable you to efficiently access what’s really going on in your specialist subject. This collection includes 31 chapters that cover the farming of beef cattle and the key steps in the value chain for livestock production, from breeding to slaughter.
Key Topics Covered:
Organic beef farming: key characteristics, opportunities, advantages, and challenges

Beef carcass inspection systems

Maintaining the safety and quality of beef carcass meat

Traceability in the beef supply chain

Detecting antibiotic residues in

For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ub5j9f
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200128005346/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

11:10 Uhr | 28.01.2020
VIRUS: Art der Ansteckung im ...

11:08 Uhr | 28.01.2020
VIRUS: Hongkong will Grenze für ...

11:08 Uhr | 28.01.2020
VIRUS/ROUNDUP: Neues Coronavirus ...

11:05 Uhr | 28.01.2020
WDH/VIRUS: Behörden überprüfen ...

11:03 Uhr | 28.01.2020
VIRUS: Philippinen ändern ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer