13:30 | 14.07.2020
Beeswax Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | Awareness About the Benefits of Beeswax to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the beeswax market and it is poised to grow by USD 65.67 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005494/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beeswax Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Akrochem Corp., Beeswax Co. LLC, Frank B. Ross Co. Inc., Kahl GmbH & Co. KG, Koster Keunen, New Zealand Beeswax Ltd., Norevo GmbH, Paramold Manufacturing LLC, Poth Hille & Co Ltd., and Strahl & Pitsch Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Awareness about the benefits of beeswax has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.Beeswax Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Beeswax Market is segmented as below:

Product

Conventional Beeswax

Organic Beeswax

Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40071Beeswax Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The beeswax market report covers the following areas:

Beeswax Market Size

Beeswax Market Trends

Beeswax Market Analysis

This study identifies the increasing popularity of beeswax product kits as one of the prime reasons driving the beeswax market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformBeeswax Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist beeswax market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the beeswax market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the beeswax market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of beeswax market vendors
Table of Contents:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Conventional beeswax – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Organic beeswax – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers

Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Growth of e-commerce market

Increasing popularity of beeswax product kits

Emergence of private-label brands
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Akrochem Corp.

Beeswax Co. LLC

Frank B. Ross Co. Inc.

Kahl GmbH & Co. KG

Koster Keunen

New Zealand Beeswax Ltd.

Norevo GmbH

Paramold Manufacturing LLC

Poth Hille & Co Ltd.

Strahl & Pitsch, Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIOAbout Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005494/en/

