13:00 | 19.01.2021

Bel Power Solutions and Transphorm Announce Family of Titanium Efficiency AC to DC Power Supplies

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQB: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—and Bel Power Solutions, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB), today stated that six of Bel’s Titanium Efficiency Power Supplies use Transphorm’s high voltage GaN FETs. This news indicates the growing trend of high performance, wide bandgap power supply units (PSUs) being deployed in datacenter servers, routers, and network switches.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005395/en/Transphorm’s high voltage GaN devices are used in six of Bel Power’s AC to DC TET Series power supplies, enabling Titanium efficiency power conversion for data centers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The six GaN-based TET series PSUs are AC to DC front end supplies. They include the TET3000 series, the industry’s first AC-DC supplies to achieve Titanium efficiency with GaN being used in the AC-to-DC bridgeless totem-pole power factor correction (PFC) power stage—a product that has since been modified using the same circuitry with firmware improvements to become the TET3200 series based on customer interest in higher power output. The remaining four TET series range in power levels from 1.5 to 2.5 kW and are packaged in standard 1U or common redundant power supply (CRPS) rack mount form factors. The entire family delivers greater than 96 percent efficiency at high line with a main output of 12 VDC, earning the PSUs an 80 Plus Titanium rating.

GaN: Revolutionizing Data Center Power

Gallium nitride power converters offer fundamental advantages compared to Silicon (Si) in power applications. Specifically, Transphorm’s GaN FETs are proven to increase the efficiency of the AC to DC PFC stage to more than 99 percent, thereby increasing power density (more power in the same form factor) while reducing the overall system cost—all with a published field reliability of < 1.0 FIT. As a result of these benefits, the use of GaN power transistors is expected to increase rapidly over the next few years. In fact, Omdia recently forecasted that the overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of GaN power transistors used in data center power supplies will be 66.5 percent from 2019 to 2024. “Our legacy is working with large data centers, creating a catalog of targeted power solutions that service the wide scope of applications used by our customers by leveraging cutting edge technologies for the best possible performance results,” said Ian Warner, Business Development Manager, Bel Power Solutions. “We’ve been designing with Transphorm’s GaN for more than six years now. The efficiency and reliability we’ve been able to achieve to date has helped us create the TET family of supplies that are exceeding customer expectations with an unparalleled solution. We’re changing what’s possible in data centers and Transphorm is a contributor to that movement.”

The GaN-powered TET Series Family

Transphorm’s GaN is available in several TET series that comprise Bel’s Titanium Efficiency Front End AC-DC Power Supply family including: Series Wattage (kW) Voltage Input (VAC) Power Density (W/in3) Form Factor (mm) TET1500 1.5 100 – 277 35 54.5 x 40.0 x 321.5 TET2000 2 90 – 264 48.5 86 x 40.0 x 195 TET2200 2.2 90 – 264 53.1 86.3 x 39.3 x 196.5 TET2500 2.5 90 – 264 62 86 x 40.0 x 195 TET3000 3 90 – 300 31.7 69 x 40.5 x 555 TET3200 3.2 90 – 300 33.9 555 x 69 x 40.5 “We’ve seen high voltage GaN positively disrupt industries over the past few years,” said Philip Zuk, VP of Worldwide Technical Marketing and NA Sales, Transphorm. “The data center market is next. Transphorm’s technology performance is proven in excess of 10 kW in various applications. Our device cost is driving down closer to silicon with each generation. And, we set the industry benchmarks for quality and reliability. We’re unsurpassed in that area, making our GaN devices an optimal choice for data center solutions.”

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection) and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005395/en/